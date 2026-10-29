Make your home Diwali-ready: 5 fire safety checks to add to your festive checklist

Diwali preparation includes a lot of cleaning, a decor refresh, buying diyas, and illuminating homes with fairy lights, lamps, and lanterns. Menus are planned for house parties, and every detail is considered to make the celebrations special.ALSO READ: Give your Diwali houseparty snack menu tangy sweet twist with this easy homemade samosa chaat recipe

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Amid all these preparations, you also need to prioritise fire safety. Homes are lit with diyas and all sorts of lamps, increasing the risk of a fire.

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Ensure you carry out a few safety checks to keep your festivities safe.

An industry expert commented on the essential fire safety checks ahead of the festive season. Subodh Bhardwaj, Chief Operations Officer of Navaratna Concepts Pvt. Ltd shared with HT Lifestyle that fire hazards are common and happen suddenly, making it crucial to adhere to the safety precautions.

He added, “No one wants to think about the dangers that may occur during their festive celebration. However, this should not become a source of stress."

Many fires and electric shocks that occur at home can be prevented by identifying potential hazards and taking basic safety precautions.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's his list of precautions: 1. Look at the electrical points you normally ignore Festive lights, extension boards and longer appliance use can increase the load on your home's electrical system.

Have your wiring and electrical connections checked before the festive season.

Look for damaged wires, loose plug sockets and overloaded extension boards.

If a socket malfunctions, emits a burning smell or the circuit breaker keeps tripping, have an electrician inspect and replace faulty components. 2. Make sure you can actually find the fire extinguisher Place fire extinguisher somewhere easily accessible.

Make sure other family members know where to find it.

Check its condition and when it was last serviced.

When buying an extinguisher, check which types it is made to handle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's his list of precautions: 1. Look at the electrical points you normally ignore Festive lights, extension boards and longer appliance use can increase the load on your home's electrical system.

Have your wiring and electrical connections checked before the festive season.

Look for damaged wires, loose plug sockets and overloaded extension boards.

If a socket malfunctions, emits a burning smell or the circuit breaker keeps tripping, have an electrician inspect and replace faulty components. 2. Make sure you can actually find the fire extinguisher Place fire extinguisher somewhere easily accessible.

Make sure other family members know where to find it.

Check its condition and when it was last serviced.

When buying an extinguisher, check which types it is made to handle. {{/usCountry}}

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Fairylight is one of the staples of Diwali decorations, but make sure you are stringing them up with all the due precautions.

3. Press the test button on your smoke alarm

Test your smoke alarms and fire detectors before the festive rush.

Check whether batteries need replacing.

Make sure festive decorations do not obstruct the detectors.

If an alarm repeatedly goes off unnecessarily, identify the cause instead of removing the battery.

For larger homes and apartment buildings, consider professionally evaluating fire protection systems together.

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4. Give diyas and candles a little more space

Place diyas and candles where they cannot be accidentally knocked over.

Keep them away from curtains, paper, cloth, electrical wiring, and other flammable materials.

Be careful when children and pets are around.

5. Try ‘what if’ test

A good way to prepare before the festivity starts is to think about what happens if there were a fire. Think through what each family member would do if a fire broke out.

Check doors, exits, and stairways. They should be accessible and free of clutter.

Ensure decorations do not block entrances/exists.

For apartment buildings or larger residential properties, consider a professional fire safety assessment.