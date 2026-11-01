Manish Malhotra wishes Nita Ambani on her birthday, praising her passion for Indian art and culture

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on November 1 to share a heartfelt birthday note for Nita Ambani, where the celebrity fashion designer praised the businesswoman and philanthropist for her dedication to Indian culture, traditions, textiles and the arts.

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The post comprises a carousel of six photographs of Manish and Nita which have been captured at various occasions. Accompanying it was a caption that celebrated their friendship and his admiration for her cultural contributions.

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Manish Malhotra’s birthday message for Nita Ambani

{{^usCountry}} “Happy Birthday my Dearest, Beautiful and Graceful friend #NitaAmbani,” read Manish Malhotra’s post. “You are incredible and your passion and love for the Indian culture, tradition, textile and arts is heartwarming .. from all our times together discussing clothes, embroideries, colours to your eye for detail, wisdom about life, your vision to your hospitality, love and care makes you the most special .. lots of admiration and love for you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Happy Birthday my Dearest, Beautiful and Graceful friend #NitaAmbani,” read Manish Malhotra’s post. “You are incredible and your passion and love for the Indian culture, tradition, textile and arts is heartwarming .. from all our times together discussing clothes, embroideries, colours to your eye for detail, wisdom about life, your vision to your hospitality, love and care makes you the most special .. lots of admiration and love for you.” {{/usCountry}}

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The birthday message highlights the duo's long-standing creative association and shared appreciation for Indian craftsmanship. The post also drew warm reactions, with followers and members of the industry extending their birthday wishes.

The Library at NMACC opens for the public on Nita Ambani’s birthday

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Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has been associated with several cultural initiatives, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. On November 1, the day she turned 63, The Library at NMACC threw its doors open to the public.

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Located at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, The Library is envisioned as a multi-functional cultural destination bringing together literature, design, community conversations and culinary experiences.

On October 31, Nita hosted the star-studded preview of The Library. The launch event saw the presence of several prominent personalities from the entertainment and fashion industries, including Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Isha Ambani was also among those attending the event.

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Also Read | Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kajol: Celebrities make splash in stylish outfits at NMACC The Library opening event