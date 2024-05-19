Modern homeowners are on a transformative journey to master the art of mixing patterns in interior decor and create spaces that seamlessly blend elegance with contemporary aesthetics. Mixing patterns in interior decor creates a harmonious balance that complements its exclusive collection. Mastering the art of mixing patterns in interior decor: Guide for modern home (Photo by Home Wall Art Decor)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sachin Chauhan, Director at Maison by Nirmals, shared, “Glass vases add opulence to any space adding a subtle charm and light to the place. One can opt for patterns in throws that echo the sophistication and warmth making the room come together while balancing the aesthetic appeal of the space. The throws, serve as both functional and aesthetic elements, adding layers of visual interest to the living space.”

He added, “The strategic placement of these throws on luxurious sofas adds texture and warmth, creating an inviting ambience. Incorporating decor items as statement pieces, strategically interspersing them among patterns for a cohesive look and experimenting with juxtaposition, pairing bold patterns with understated ones achieves a well-balanced visual narrative.”

According to Rithik Dhawan, Founder of Rococo Milano, mastering the art of mixing patterns in interior decor is a transformative skill that can elevate the aesthetic appeal of any modern home. He suggested -

Begin with a neutral base of furniture and decor to serve as the focal point and gradually introduce the patterns considering scale and balance. Texture is one of the most important aspects of creating a contrast within the space be it in the form of a textile or accessory. I often suggest adding an earthy element say, a décor piece or book ends in ceramics and stones with natural hues to add a sense of earthiness to the space. The contrast of suede or leather with Teak Wood or Metal Accents is another. One should always embrace creativity and fearlessness when we talk about the art of mixing patterns. Combining bold geometrics with delicate florals pairs up perfectly to create the statement look without overpowering any elements.

Asserting that , Brijesh Bansal, Founder of Stone Art, said, “The stone panel carvings offer a textural canvas that sets the stage for pattern experimentation and adds an intricate layer of art to the space. Stone and marble decor pieces further contribute to the pattern-mixing narrative. These pieces, carefully selected for their exquisite detailing, provide opportunities to introduce diverse patterns and textures. Moreover, concrete planters, also introduce an industrial edge to pattern mixing. Contrasting against the softness of stone and marble, these planters add depth and interest, encouraging homeowners to experiment with combining organic patterns.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dhara Shroff, Promoter and Head of Retail and Reema Shah Promoter and Head of Creative at Opulin, opined, “Mastering the art of mixing patterns in interior decor elevates modern home aesthetics through the seamless integration of diverse styles. By combining various patterns, a space gains an abstract sense of design flow, enhancing its visual appeal. Integrating different styles within one area fosters a dynamic ambience, instantly aligning with modern sensibilities.”

She concluded, “Utilising large patterns as focal points can be balanced by incorporating neutral walls to prevent overwhelming the space. Abstract and minimalistic rugs complement quirky wall art and decor elements, fostering a contrast that invigorates the room. The right integration of different patterns and styles creates an engaging environment, where each element contributes to a cohesive yet eclectic whole.”