Meditate with more focus: 4 tips to create a calming corner for daily practice

Meditation requires focus, and the space around you plays a big part; it can either support or distract. This is why carving out a dedicated spot for your daily practice is very important. In a world wired for noise and urgency, a calming corner in your home can become your personal grounding space. A well-designed and designated meditation space helps you to unwind and practice meditation more often.

Design your space so that you can meditate with better focus.(Shutterstock)