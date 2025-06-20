Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Meditate with more focus: 4 tips to create a calming corner for daily practice

ByAdrija Dey
Jun 20, 2025 09:22 PM IST

A calming space designed with intention can act as a gentle cue for your mind, helping you ease into meditation with better focus.

Meditation requires focus, and the space around you plays a big part; it can either support or distract. This is why carving out a dedicated spot for your daily practice is very important. In a world wired for noise and urgency, a calming corner in your home can become your personal grounding space. A well-designed and designated meditation space helps you to unwind and practice meditation more often. 

Design your space so that you can meditate with better focus.(Shutterstock)
Design your space so that you can meditate with better focus.(Shutterstock)

Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal, and Abhishek Agrawal, Founders of Maanavi Homes, shared with HT Lifestyle 4 tips on how to design a meditation corner that can become a quiet anchor in daily life: 

1. Lean toward materials that don’t try too hard

  • Brushed metal, woven cane, and raw wood offer a lived-in honesty.
  • These are surfaces that invite touch and age with grace. They don’t demand weekly maintenance, but grow more comfortable with use.

2. Choose colours that soften

  • A palette of soft browns, ecru, clay, and pale grey helps keep the eye steady.
  • These tones are not dull, but non-intrusive. They allow the space to feel grounded and calm.

 

Let calming colours ground your meditation space.(Shutterstock)
Let calming colours ground your meditation space.(Shutterstock)

3. Let the space be part of the layout

  • The most thoughtful meditation corners are not afterthoughts. They are integrated into the floor plan, built with the same care as the rest of the room.
  • These spaces are designed to disappear into the home rather than stand apart from it.

4. Avoid over-styling

  • It’s easy to complicate calm by adding too many layers or aiming for a styled, magazine-like moment.
  • Spirituality doesn’t rely on styling; it stays when a space feels honest and unforced.
  • A meditation area that asks nothing in return often becomes the one most visited. When a space doesn’t demand use or attention, there’s a natural desire to return.

News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Meditate with more focus: 4 tips to create a calming corner for daily practice
