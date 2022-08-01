Megh Malhar Parv 2022: Gujarat's month-long monsoon festival promises exciting activities for tourists

Gujarat Tourism has organised month-long Megh Malhar Parv 2022 in Gujarat's hill station Saputara, which kickstarted on July 30 and will go on till August 30. If you are planning to visit Gujarat anytime soon to enjoy the delightful monsoon season, you must explore the month-long Megh Malhar Parv 2022 which will go on till the end of August. (Also read: North East India Festival in Bangkok to promote trade, tourism, culture)

The Gujarat Tourism Development Corporation has organised the monsoon festival at Gujarat’s only hill station, Saputara. It started from July 30, Saturday and end on August 30.

Megh Malhar festival will have a wide range of cultural events, entertainment activities and traditional festivities to attract national and international tourists to the amazing hilly destination of Gujarat - Saputara.

This annual month-long monsoon festival is expected to keep tourists engaged with a range of competitions like Dahi Handi, Rain Run Marathon, Boat Racing and Nature Treasure Hunt on Janmashthmi. Weekends and public holidays will come live with activities like Dangi dance performances, quiz contest, seminars and competitions like musical, rangoli and photography competitions. This month-long festival will also have artistic and creative workshops like photography, art painting, bamboo crafting, Warli painting and other events.

A glimpse from the Megh Malhar Parv in Gujarat

The festival was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi and ceremony was also graced by Mangalbhai Gavit – President, District Panchayat – Dang, MP Dr. KC Patel, MLA Shri Vijay Patel, Alok Kumar Pander, Managing Director, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd., Bhavin Pandya – Collector (Dang) and other dignitaries.

In the past two decades, Saputara is fast emerging as a popular tourist destination owing to its breathtaking beauty in monsoons. Amongst the major attractions in Saputara the most loved are Governor Hill, Balasinor Dinosaur Museum Eco Point, Rope-way, Shabri Dham, local Dangi dance, Waghai Botnical Garden.

Megh Malhar festival gives an opportunity to explore the beauty of hill station Saputara in Gujarat

There are a number of options to choose from for nature enthusiasts who want to explore exciting locations in and around Saputara. Trekking and camping can be done at nearby places like Mahal Eco Campsite, Vanil Eco Den and Padam Dungri campsite, while Purna Wildlife Sanctuary and Girmar Waterfalls are excellent destinations to explore the natural beauty.

With the Megh Malhar festival at Saputara, Gujarat celebrates its rich and diverse culture and traditional festivities and host tourists from in and around various countries to offer a perfect getaway into the lap of nature.

