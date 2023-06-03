More artists are embracing artificial intelligence, not fighting it

Even as artificial intelligence tools like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E that turn text into images draw lawsuits from copyright-holders who claim the apps are stealing their work to train algorithms, AI-generated art is being legitimized by mainstream institutions. Refik Anadol, a new-media artist, created an installation by training an AI on more than 200 works from the Museum of Modern Art. His exhibition “Unsupervised” was featured at the New York museum earlier this year.

Artificial intelligence tools have made it possible to produce art with a simple prompt, or more complicated instructions, leading many artists and other creatives to fear they will become replaced by the technology(Freepik)

“I was trying to think about, how can we create an AI that can reconstruct new realities?” Anadol said. “Artists are always constantly reinventing the imagination context. But for me, the question was, how can I extend my mind as an artist and use AI as a collaborator?”

The heated debate over the impact of AI on the art world is the focus of this week’s episode of the Bloomberg Originals video series AI IRL, where we discuss the ethics of scraping artists’ work from the web without their consent and what AI means for the creative process.

Artificial intelligence tools have made it possible to produce art with a simple prompt, or more complicated instructions, leading many artists and other creatives to fear they will become replaced by the technology. But some artists contend that the text input itself is a skill and that each result is unique.

“With AI art there’s an instant capacity for the realization of a visual work of imagination, but the better ones are still going to be the ones where people learn the tricks of evoking the right prompts or the right spell casting,” said Jason Silva, a filmmaker and artist best known for hosting the National Geographic documentary series Brain Games. Silva said that over time, AI will “create a new kind of artistry.”

While there’s no doubt that AI presents challenges to artists, Berlin-based photo and video artist Boris Eldagsen said humans will always be in charge.

“What most people don’t see is that you have knowledge, you have skills, you have experience, and you can use it in collaborating with the AI,” Eldagsen said. “It really is a co-pilot. But I’m the pilot, I’m the director, and I make the decisions. For me, AI is not something that is above me.”

