Mumbaikars march in support of Covid-19 warriors

Over the past two years, the pandemic had the city and the world in its clutches and many people lost their lives due to the rapid spread of the virus. During this time, we saw a group of warriors that were made up of healthcare workers, police, airline services and more, that stood up and helped people in their times of need.

As the lockdown put a restriction on larger gatherings, many in the city felt that the need to show their appreciation for these warriors. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and celebrating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a rally of over 7,500 citizens was carried out recently. It was flagged off by the principal judge of the family court from Chacha Nehru Park near Versova Metro station and ended at the Children Welfare Centre High School ground at Yari Road, Versova.

Mumbaikars comes out to show their appreciation of the covid warriors

Various groups of people from in and around Mumbai took to the streets to show their support and thank the essential services for all that they did for the city.

Talking about why they decided to organise this rally is Ajay Kaul, founder, Ekata Manch and Principal, Children Welfare Centre High School and Junior College, Versova and one of the organisers says, “There were a lot of restrictions on public gatherings and now that they have been lifted, we thought this would be the apt time (to have a rally for them). They (Covid-19warriors) laid down their lives to serve the people, fully aware that this is a deadly virus. I think it was an obligatory duty of all of us, at least to say that we are grateful.”

Twenty-five categories of people were selected, and were facilitated after the rally. These categories included teachers, healthcare worker, cemetery workers, traffic cops, police, fire department and the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

Professor Babita from Clara’s College of Commerce was joined by more than 500 people including both students and teachers at the march. She says, “During the pandemic, many people served the society and lost their lives. We want to appreciate them and their work, and this rally is being held in the memory of those heroes. We also want our students to learn (from them) and to stand up for the society when there are problems.”

The Mumbaikars were joined by various other groups from different strata of society including, the anganwadi workers, transgenders, students, the rotary clubs, lions club and NSS students.

Kushbhoo Khan, a transgender and officer of Kinnar Maa Samajik Sanstha Trust, was joined by 800-900 other transgender people who were also a part of the rally. Talking to us during the rally, she said they had come from all across the town, right from Mahim and Bandra to Sion and Vashi to take part in this rally as they wanted to support all Covid-19 warriors. Khan says, “During the lockdown, we too played an active part in distributing essential goods to those in need during the lockdown.” During the mass migration that took place in the city, Khan and her group helped people by giving out food, water and biscuits at various railway stations. Adding, she says, “We also gave masks, sanitisers and rations to the poor during the lockdown. Our organisation has distributed around 1,05,000 ration kits to the poor and needy.”

Rajni Sanjeev Patil, an anganwadi worker who attended the rally with 4,000 other anganwadi workers, says, “All these warriors saved us during the pandemic and we are thankful for them. We have formed a type of bond with them and to show our appreciation, we are here to support them.”