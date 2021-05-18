Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Musee d'Orsay in Paris gets ready to welcome visitors after Covid-19 lockdown
art culture

Musee d'Orsay in Paris gets ready to welcome visitors after Covid-19 lockdown

Musee d'Orsay in Paris is ready for the doors to open to public on Wednesday after six months with no visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Musee d'Orsay in Paris gets ready to welcome visitors after Covid-19 lockdown(Photo by Armand Khoury on Unsplash)

At the Musee d'Orsay in Paris on Monday, workers were hanging a priceless Renoir painting in preparation for the museum's re-opening after six months with no visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The painting was one of many artefacts at the museum that were put in storage during the lockdown, to protect them from the effects of dust and sunlight, and which are now going back on display ready for the doors to open on Wednesday.

The museum, on the banks of the Seine river, hummed with activity on Monday as staff brought artworks out of storage into the public galleries, and lifted protective covers off glass cases containing rare treasures.

"We opened the ticket office a few days ago and it seems that the public really want to come back. And so much the better, because we've missed them," said Laurence Des Cars, director of the museum.

"Our mission is to welcome the public and to offer them, in the best way possible, direct contact with the works of art after all these months of computers and screens," she said.

The painting by impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, was an 1887 work depicting a girl holding a cat. Wheeled from the storage area on a trolley, one worker held each side to carefully lift it onto the wall.

The French government closed museums and other cultural venues at the end of October to curb the spread of Covid-19. It is now allowing them to re-open after virus rates started to fall. But restrictions remain in place.

In normal times, the Musee d'Orsay can have around 15,000 visitors a day, staff there said, but for now, daily numbers will be capped at 5,000 to ensure people can stay a safe distance apart.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At the Musee d'Orsay in Paris on Monday, workers were hanging a priceless Renoir painting in preparation for the museum's re-opening after six months with no visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The painting was one of many artefacts at the museum that were put in storage during the lockdown, to protect them from the effects of dust and sunlight, and which are now going back on display ready for the doors to open on Wednesday.

The museum, on the banks of the Seine river, hummed with activity on Monday as staff brought artworks out of storage into the public galleries, and lifted protective covers off glass cases containing rare treasures.

"We opened the ticket office a few days ago and it seems that the public really want to come back. And so much the better, because we've missed them," said Laurence Des Cars, director of the museum.

"Our mission is to welcome the public and to offer them, in the best way possible, direct contact with the works of art after all these months of computers and screens," she said.

The painting by impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, was an 1887 work depicting a girl holding a cat. Wheeled from the storage area on a trolley, one worker held each side to carefully lift it onto the wall.

The French government closed museums and other cultural venues at the end of October to curb the spread of Covid-19. It is now allowing them to re-open after virus rates started to fall. But restrictions remain in place.

In normal times, the Musee d'Orsay can have around 15,000 visitors a day, staff there said, but for now, daily numbers will be capped at 5,000 to ensure people can stay a safe distance apart.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paris covid-19 lockdown pandemic museum
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP