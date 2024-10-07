Navratri 2024 bhog list: What to offer to 9 avatars of Goddess Durga on each day of Navratri

Navratri is a 9-day festival devoted to worshipping different avatars of Goddess Durga, also known as NavaDurga. A different avatar is worshipped each day, and a specific bhog (offering) is presented to the Goddess. Nine avatars of Goddess Durga, symbolising various facets of life, are celebrated during Navratri. (Pexels)

The nine avatars of Maa Durga are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. The bhog offerings are considered sacred and auspicious and devotees seek blessings for prosperity and vitality.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Did you know Maa Durga got her 10 weapons from 10 Gods? Here's who gave what and why

Significance of offering bhog during Navratri

Offering bhog while fasting during Navratri invokes the blessing of Goddess Durga. Each nine-day has a distinct bhog offering, corresponding to the Goddess' avatar. Bhog is a way of showing devotion and several auspicious and spiritual benefits.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 decor: Tips for transforming your home with 9-colour palette

What bhog to offer

Day 1:

On day 1 of Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Devotees worship her and offer pure desi Ghee as bhog. It is believed to invoke the blessings of the Goddess for a disease-free life.

Day 2:

Maa Brahmacharini is prayed on day 2 of Navratri. Sugar is offered as bhog to the Goddess. It symbolises the longevity of life, ensuring a fulfilling life without early, untimely death.

Day 3:

Day 3 of Navratri involves worshipping Maa Chandraghanta. On this day, bhog prepared from milk, like kheer or any other milk-based dessert is given to the Goddess. It signifies happiness in life, removing all the pains from one’s life.

Day 4:

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped, and Malpua is offered as the bhog. This offering is believed to please the Goddess and enhance intellect and decision-making abilities.

Day 5:

The fifth day of Navratri involves worshipping Mata Skandmata. Banana is offered as bhog on this day. It evokes the blessings of good health and is considered auspicious.

Day 6:

Ma Katyani is the destroyer of evils and by offering honey all the difficult hurdles in life are removed.(Pexels)

Maa Katyayani is prayed on the sixth day of Navratri. Honey is offered to the Goddess on this day. It represents harmony and bestows peace.

Day 7:

Maa Kalaratri is prayed to on the seventh day of Navratri. Jaggery is offered to the Goddess. She safeguards against evil powers and grants her devotees strength.

Day 8:

Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day. Coconut is the bhog for this day. It symbolises new beginnings. On this day Kanya Puja is also performed.

Day 9:

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the final day of Navratri. Sesame seeds or tils are offered as bhog on this day. As the Goddess of Siddhis, she grants all the wishes of the devotees.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 day 4: Don't miss these 5 astrology and Vastu tips for auspicious and prosperous life