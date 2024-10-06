Navratri 2024 decor: Tips for transforming your home with 9-colour palette

Navratri is here, bringing a vibrant explosion of colours, joy and dance, infusing the atmosphere with festive spirit. This significant nine-day Hindu festival marks the beginning of the festive season, celebrating this year from October 3 to October 12. Dedicated to the revered Goddess Durga, the celebration culminates on the tenth day with Dussehra (Vijayadashami). Incorporating a nine-colour scheme in home decor during Navratri enhances vibrancy and mood.(Instagram)

During this time, homes are beautifully adorned with colourful decorations, twinkling lights, fresh flowers, and intricate rangoli designs. Embracing a nine-colour palette in your home decor can transform your living spaces, adding depth, mood, and aesthetic appeal that reflects the joyous essence of the festival. (Also read: Navratri colours 2024: Day-wise list of 9 colours of Navratri, all about their significance. Today’s shade is… )

How to decorate your home this Navratri

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nirmala Banaji, Architect, Banaji & Associates, shared, "A well-curated colour palette draws from colour theories that focus on harmony, contrast, and balance. The nine-colour approach allows a more diverse expression of personality while maintaining a cohesive look throughout the home. For instance, neutral tones like beige, taupe, or soft greys can serve as foundational colours. These subtle tones allow flexibility in pairing with brighter shades, giving the space both a sense of calm and the potential for vibrancy. Neutral backgrounds are also highly adaptable to various interior styles, from contemporary and minimalistic to more traditional or rustic designs."

Top colours to include in your decor

He added, “In contrast, incorporating bold colours like deep blues, emerald greens, or rich reds can inject energy and depth into your home. When combined thoughtfully, these colours become accent points that enhance specific features—like a statement wall or a beautifully designed furniture piece. Bright colours often evoke specific emotions or set the tone for different rooms. For example, warm hues like yellows and oranges can create a cosy, inviting living room, while cooler tones like blues and greens can foster relaxation in bedrooms or study areas.”

Mix textures and materials

"One critical aspect of colour design is understanding the effect of natural and artificial lighting on your palette. A well-lit room can carry vibrant shades more boldly, while dim spaces benefit from lighter hues to reflect the available light and make the room feel larger.

This nine-colour approach also opens opportunities for mixing textures and materials, which can add layers to your design scheme. Different materials, like wood, fabric, and stone, react uniquely to the same colour, creating varying degrees of richness and warmth. Combining different textures in similar colour tones can bring visual interest while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic," concludes Nirmala.