art culture

New JK Film Policy offers youth chance to work in film industry

While promoting the scenic beauty of the union territory (UT), the policy envisages providing a platform for the local talent to prove themselves on the national level.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Opening avenues for the youth, the framing of Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy has now made it very convenient for the region's talent to work in the film industry.

The film policy is set to benefit local artists including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers, and others, according to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

The experienced local talent of the UT has been called to register themselves for the Film Policy online at https://tinyurl.com/jkfilmpolicy, by or before July 10.

Topics
jammu and kashmir film industry movie jammu and kashmir government artists
