Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Odisha artist carves Hindu holy book Hanuman Chalisa in wood
art culture

Odisha artist carves Hindu holy book Hanuman Chalisa in wood

Arun Sahu of Kantei Koli village in Ganjam district has carved two copies of Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu holy book, from wood.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Odisha artist carves Hindu holy book, Hanuman Chalisa in wood, wants to present it PM Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Arun is a carpenter by profession. During the epidemic last year, he made lots of wooden work which made him the recipient of several awards. This year he carved these holy books by carving Hindi alphabets in wood and compiling the wooden book.

He wants to present the books to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.

Arun said, "It has been more than one year since our nation went into lockdown. I was thinking about what I should do, I got the idea to make a Hanuman Chalisa in wood. I made two of them. I want to gift one to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other one to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik."

"My dream is to have a mini-museum in my district. I want to carve all popular places and mandirs in wood at my museum," he added.

Topics
art artist hanuman chalisa lifestyle news indian culture holy book
IND USA
