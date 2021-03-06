Online festival to empower young women, celebrate womanhood

'It's a girl thing' (IAGT), a global festival that empowers young women to break stereotypes and express themselves, will host a three-day virtual finale summit in the International Women's Week starting Saturday.

The edition, organised by ZEE Live and Branded in partnership with UN Women, will introduce four regional chapters in Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali, and address the audience in their native language encouraging young women to speak their heart out. It will culminate on March 8 with a pan-India national finale.

Featuring influencers, creators and industry experts, the event will have panel discussions on topics like careers, celebrating sisterhood, adulting, entrepreneurship, women education, body positivity, fashion, self-awareness, global issues and more.

“Last year when we got IAGT to India, the plan was to keep growing with this lovely property and create an inclusive, empowering space for young women. This women's day, we are back with IAGT. India, being as linguistically diverse as she is, we want to ensure that language is no barrier to empowerment," said Swaroop Banerjee, COO and business head, Zee Live.

The list of people participating in the festival include known names like Riya Sen, Ahsaas Channa, Ankita Bansal, Nehha Pendse, Sai Tamhankar and RJ Malishka.

"Women of the world want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence, a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all.

"To get us there, the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made. UN Women is honoured to collaborate with IAGT to curate essential conversations to make our world not just gender-equal but gender-responsive," said Nishtha Satyam, deputy country representative, UN Women India.

The IAGT India, in its debut digital edition in October last year, claimed to reach out to over 12 million viewers.

