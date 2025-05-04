Open kitchen goals? Here's how to make yours feel Insta-worthy

The open kitchen is now more than simply a practical space and is a focal point of modern life. For a lot of us, life takes place in the kitchen. We meet, eat and bond there, whether it is through impromptu tea conversations or Sunday baking activities with the kids. When done with consideration, it may appear just as naturally gorgeous as it feels Instagram-worthy. Interior designers say open kitchens are the new living rooms. Here’s how to nail the look.(Images by Pinterest)

The secret ingredients to an open kitchen that looks straight out of Pinterest

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sonali Ashar, Creative Director and Principal Designer at Sonali Ashar Design, shared, “Though they certainly help, streamlined cabinets and marble countertops aren’t the only features that really make an open kitchen pop. The goal is to create a setting where authenticity and design coexist in a way that speaks to you. It’s always best to approach kitchens in the same manner as one would a bedroom or living room.”

Evolving Indian kitchens: In tune with lifestyle and sustainability trends.(Image by PantryPlus)

She suggested, “Set it in layers. Warm it up. Give it character, style and texture. A minimalist, open kitchen serves as a prep area. It becomes a tale ready to be told, though, when you add a vintage runner, an assortment of porcelain bowls bought while on holiday or a customised spice rack that honors your culture, it turns into an intriguing narrative.”

The narrative heavily relies on lighting. Sonali Ashar revealed, “In kitchens with open layouts where it’s difficult to distinguish between cooking and relaxing, layered lighting is key. Concealed warm under-cabinet lighting combined with pendant lights above the island or breakfast counter adds a ton of warmth, keeping the kitchen feeling welcoming even when food prep is done. Not to mention natural light. Rejoice if there is a window in your kitchen! Use soft furnishings to fill the room, such as plants on the windowsill or transparent shades.”

From boring to breathtaking: How to transform your kitchen into a showstopper

The visual aspect of an open kitchen is what really makes it Instagram-worthy. Sonali Ashar opined, “Consistency in material and colour is crucial because it’s a component of the primary living area. Colour schemes that flow from the living area to the kitchen like earthy wood tones, rattan textures or matte black hardware, work best. It’s more about visual communication than colour coding. Open shelves are a complete game changer too, provided one is willing to curate them. Think framed pictures, handcrafted mugs and cookbooks layered with functionality in mind.”

Creative ways to add charm and character to your kitchen, incorporating unique features (Photo by Alison Rodden)

The expert asserted, “Don’t undervalue the influence of plants in the kitchen. A miniature herb wall, a dangling pothos from a high shelf or a basic potted basil on the kitchen counter may add vigour to a room that is already bustling with activity. Open kitchens are filled with emotion, sound and scent. It only gets better when living things that are in bloom are brought in.”

Design is about making the ordinary seem exceptional and jaw-droppingly spectacular. Sonali Ashar concluded, “One doesn’t need to snap a photo when walking into an open kitchen that captures the essence of the homeowner, with features that feel well-chosen and intentional. The emotion is more likely to be ingrained. However, let’s just say that if someone does take that picture for Instagram, it will undoubtedly go viral.”