Paintings for home: Let your personality come to life through colours, motifs on your walls

Home is where the heart is - whether you are a multi multimillionaire or a student, burning the midnight oil to clear your civil services exam, living in a tiny room in Neb Sarai or Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, a home is where you come back to for moments of peace or restful sleep or times of intimacy. Irrespective of what your station in life, a warm and aesthetically done up home is the perfect place to rejuvenate.

A great painting can enliven mood in more ways than one can imagine.

Walls done up in warm colours, furnishings that flatter, decor that celebrates your personality and choices, curios that tell a story of places you have visited and memories you have made, artefacts that give a peek into your aesthetics are what go a long way in making a house of brick-and-mortar, a home.

One of the sure-shot ways in which you can light up your interiors is by adding paintings to your walls. From Picasso and Raja Ravi Varma (okay, their prints can also be stunning!) to a roadside artist, let your imagination run wild.

In an ideal world, your hunt for that perfect painting should be as intimate and exploratory as it can get, checking every store and exhibition in town, heading for painters' gallery while on a visit abroad and such like adventures. But in the fast-paced life we lead today, opting for a 'digital way' to bring home a painting is never a bad ideal.HT has bunched together some of the choicest paintings available online on Amazon, just for you. Do check them out and if you like some (we are certain, you will), go ahead and pick them up. They are anything but expensive.

Perpetual Radha Krishna Painting with Frame

Enhance your living room with the timeless elegance of the Perpetual Radha Krishna painting that comes with a frame. This glorious set of five 3D paintings captures the divine love of Lord Krishna and goddess and consort Radha. It can go a long way in adding a spiritual and artistic touch to your wall decor.

Measuring 125x60 cm, these large-sized pieces create a captivating focal point. It is sure to add a positive energy to your surroundings; this handmade painting (with 6 mm heavy wooden MDF board) is super solid and durable. As it is is UV coated, it is dust resistant and is very easy to clean. It is also waterproof. Elevate your personal space with the intricate details, vibrant colours seamlessly for a truly enchanting atmosphere.

Mini Art Beautiful Mithila Painting Madhubani Painting

If you love Indian folk art, then this painting is for you. A handmade work, this Mithila art is sure to add elegance and grace to your walls. Watch onlookers fall for the exquisite charm of this piece of Madhubani painting.

Measuring 22 x 15 inches, this unframed masterpiece captures the intricate beauty of traditional Indian art. Its bright colours and detailed motifs tell stories of culture and heritage. What's more is that it has been created using quality material, including archival-quality paints, acid-free paper and eco-friendly dyes, ensuring long-lasting beauty. It is time you celebrated the captivating artistry of Mithila.

Mini Art Beautiful Wall Mithila Painting/Madhubani Painting

Madhubani paintings are certainly the flavour of the season. Here's another captivating piece of work from the Mithila school of art. Measuring 14.5 x 22.5 inches, it showcases the intricate craftsmanship of these paintings, entirely handmade, with a burst of colours. A bit of history always helps in enhancing the appeal of an artwork. For those of us new to Madhubani painting, this artform was practiced by women of Mithila region of Bihar, as a form of expression and storytelling. Now go ahead and add a touch of cultural elegance to your space with this captivating masterpiece, rich in history and creativity.

KOTART Aesthetic Wall Decor Paintings with Frame for Home Decoration

Moving away from traditional paintings, if abstract work is what pleases you, then this is the painting especially meant for you. Be it your office space or your study corner, add that dash of colour and vitality with this set of four aesthetically done wall paintings. It is a finished product as these come with frames. You can expect two sets of painting frames - one set of two is square in shape, while the other two are rectacular in shape. Made of engineered wood, the artwork is printed on 300 GSM thick paper. These modern artworks blend seamlessly with diverse interior styles, be it your living room, bedroom, or office. Bring home paintings that exude a sense of contemporary charm.

SAF Synthetic Landscapes Framed Painting

If you seek inspiration from nature and long for tranquillity, then you should definitely give this set of three paintings a try. The central piece in this collection is a rectangular shaped frame with a lotus flower gracing it. The other two narrow rectangular frames have healing stones and lit candles in the frame. All of them collectively can also give you a spa-like feel. Available as portraits, this stylish collection work perfect as landscapes indoors pieces, adding a touch of elegance to any space.

