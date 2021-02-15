Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Gender Park campus in Kozhikode
Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Gender Park campus in Kozhikode

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Gender Park campus in Kozhikode on Sunday. It is an initiative to work towards gender equality and empowerment in the state.
The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements.(ANI)

Headquartered in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, with its main campus at Kozhikode, the Gender Park drives policy, research, economic and social initiatives that work for a just and equal society.

It found standing under the Department of Social Justice and is the first space of its kind in the world. Currently working under the Department of Women and Child Development, it aims to become a premier convergence point for gender-related activities.

The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements. The park includes a gender museum, library, convention centre and amphitheater.

Vijayan also inaugurated the International Women's Trade Centre to promote women's entrepreneurs.

Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development KK Shailaja chaired the ceremony.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
