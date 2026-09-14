Quote of the day by Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nothing is permanent, that’s what I have realised…’

Ayushmann Khurrana turns 42 on September 14. The actor is known for essaying versatile and unconventional characters across a wide range of stories. His perspective on life is equally holistic and meaningful. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his simple philosophy on the importance of living in the present, one day at a time.

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In an October 2025 interview with Filmygyan, he opened up about his reflections on life. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Mahima Chaudhry: ‘I knew whichever opportunity I got, I would grab it with both hands. That’s me…'

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What did Ayushmann say?

{{^usCountry}} “Nothing is permanent; that is what I have realised. Whatever you have is the present, and you have to utilise your present to the maximum, one day at a time; that's what I do. Main ek din achi tarah se jeena chahta hoon (I want to live each day to the fullest), and that is about it.” What did Ayushmann mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nothing is permanent; that is what I have realised. Whatever you have is the present, and you have to utilise your present to the maximum, one day at a time; that's what I do. Main ek din achi tarah se jeena chahta hoon (I want to live each day to the fullest), and that is about it.” What did Ayushmann mean? {{/usCountry}}

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His philosophy on life is quite simple: nothing is permanent. People often dwell on the past or worry about the future, thinking about what has already happened or what lies ahead. But in doing so, they risk letting the present slip away.

Ultimately, everything amounts to nothing. We come into this world with nothing and leave with nothing. Therefore, becoming excessively attached to anything may prevent one from finding a sense of calm and peace. Keep focusing on your present, and focus on building yourself one day at a time. Don't worry about the results. Stop measuring life against milestones and find peace in the progress by appreciating it. How you live in the present matters. Successes and failures will come and go, but you need to learn how to live the present fully.

Upcoming movie

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His upcoming movie is Udta Teer and is expected to hit the theatres on October 9. Sara Alia Khan stars alongside him in this action comedy.