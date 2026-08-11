Quote of the day by Chris Hemsworth: ‘Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up...'

Since playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth rarely needs any introduction. The actor and film producer has been one of the highest-paid and highest-grossing actors in Hollywood.

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While his life is expected to be all sunshine and rainbows, that is not always the case. While filming a docuseries for National Geographic in 2022, the actor found out that he had two copies of the APOE4 gene, which has been linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The trait was present in his father and his late grandfather as well. Hemsworth took time to come to terms with what it means. And together, he and his family have reached the stage of acceptance. In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth shared his new outlook on life.

As he celebrates his birthday today, the quote of the day is an excerpt from the interview, where he states, “Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up in all the rubbish that I may have spent a large chunk of my adult life doing. What a gift it is to be able to love so deeply and be loved. What else is there really that we’re here for?”

What is the meaning of Chris Hemsworth’s quote?

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Chris Hemsworth believes in staying in the present.

{{^usCountry}} In the interview, as Hemsworth shared his family’s outlook on the risk assessment report, he noted that they had decided to focus on their attitude and perspective rather than on an impending health issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interview, as Hemsworth shared his family’s outlook on the risk assessment report, he noted that they had decided to focus on their attitude and perspective rather than on an impending health issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Alzheimer’s is a disease which results in loss of memory over time, and which does not have any cure at present.

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“I have a great sense of nostalgia for how life is changing. But I don’t look at any of this like, Oh no, time is running out, what a tragedy,” shared Hemsworth. “I feel like, Well, then, get going! Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up in all the rubbish that I may have spent a large chunk of my adult life doing.”

For the actor, it is all about immersing oneself in the ‘now’ and enjoying the love that surrounds him.

What is the relevance of Chris Hemsworth’s quote?

While Hemsworth's quote speaks of his personal view on life, it is something worth pondering for everyone.

People with the privilege to ponder over matters are often divided into two groups, ones who romanticise the past and others who cannot wait to step into the future. Hemsworth's quote highlights an alternative to both, noting that the present is the time to experience the love that makes life worth living.

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It also points out the futility of wishing for different times and circumstances, as that prevents one from taking the opportunities that the present offers.