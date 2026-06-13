Quote of the day by David Hockney: ‘I think I'm greedy but I'm not greedy for money. I'm greedy for an exciting life’

The art world lost one of its most influential and beloved figures on June 11 with the passing of David Hockney at the age of 88. A pioneering British artist whose work transformed contemporary art, Hockney spent more than six decades pushing creative boundaries through painting, photography, portraiture, landscape art, and digital media. Born in the north of England and later making Southern California his second home, he became known for his vibrant depictions of swimming pools, sunlit landscapes, and the intimacy of modern human connections. 52-year-old David Hockney standing in front of one of his paintings, "A Closer Grand Canyon, 1998" in Paris. (REUTERS) Also Read | Quote of the day by Eric Clapton: ‘My enlightenment has come from true sadness. When I hear very sad records…’ Hockney's influence extended far beyond galleries and museums. Openly gay at a time when homosexuality remained criminalised in Britain, he created some of the most significant representations of queer life in post-war art. His paintings celebrated love, intimacy, and visibility, helping bring LGBTQ+ experiences into mainstream artistic conversation. One of Hockney's most memorable reflections on life comes from A Bigger Message: Conversations with David Hockney, a book that captures a series of candid conversations between the artist and art critic Martin Gayford. In it, Hockney offers a glimpse into the philosophy that guided both his art and his life.

What David Hockney said For Hockney, the greatest wealth was never money or status – it was the ability to remain curious, engaged, and excited by the world around him. He said: “I think I'm greedy, but I'm not greedy for money – I think that can be a burden – I'm greedy for an exciting life. I want it to be exciting all the time, and I get it, actually. On the other hand, I can find excitement, I admit, in raindrops falling on a puddle and a lot of people wouldn't. I intend to have it exciting until the day I fall over.”

What David Hockney's quote means At first glance, Hockney's use of the word “greedy” may seem surprising. But he is not talking about material ambition. Instead, he is expressing an insatiable appetite for life itself. His quote reveals a man who viewed existence as an endless source of wonder. What stands out is his ability to find excitement where others might see nothing remarkable. Raindrops falling into a puddle become a source of fascination. Nature, colour, light, and human connection become worthy of attention. That perspective shaped his entire career. Whether he was painting California swimming pools, creating innovative photographic collages, experimenting with digital drawing on an iPad, or portraying queer relationships with honesty and tenderness, Hockney approached art with relentless curiosity. He refused to stop evolving. Every new medium became an opportunity to see the world differently. His openness about his sexuality was also an extension of this philosophy. Supported by his family, Hockney was able to explore queer identity and love in his work at a time when doing so required courage. His paintings became powerful affirmations of visibility and self-expression, helping reshape how queer lives were represented in modern art.