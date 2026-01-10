Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: ‘Taking a new step, uttering a new word, is what people fear most’

Today's quote of the day is by the celebrated Russian novelist Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky, best known for his novella Notes from Underground and for four long novels: Crime and Punishment, The Idiot, The Possessed, and The Brothers Karamazov. Fyodor Dostoevsky was a Russian Novelist. (Pinterest)

In Crime and Punishment, he highlights a psychological fear encompassing the fear of change and self-expression, as he states: “Yes, all is in a man's hands and he lets it all slip from cowardice, that's an axiom. It would be interesting to know what it is men are most afraid of. Taking a new step, uttering a new word, is what people fear most…But I am talking too much. It’s because I chatter that I do nothing. Or perhaps it is that I chatter because I do nothing. I’ve learned to chatter this last month, lying for days together in my den thinking…of Jack the Giant-killer. Why am I going there now? Am I capable of that? Is that serious? It is not serious at all. It’s simply a fantasy to amuse myself; a plaything! Yes, maybe it is a plaything.”

Fyodor Dostoevsky is regarded as one of the greatest novelists in both Russian and world literature. (Britannica)

What does Fyodor Dostoevsky’s quote mean?

Dostoevsky’s quote takes note of a psychological fear that extends far beyond physical danger and resides in the mind. He suggests that people are not most afraid of suffering or failure, but of stepping outside what is familiar.

In fact, the quote uses phrases like ‘taking a new step’ or ‘uttering a new word’ to illustrate how breaking routine, challenging accepted norms, or revealing one’s true thoughts can put humans in discomfort. It is because such actions demand responsibility and courage, and do not allow one to hide behind habit or conformity.

How is Fyodor Dostoevsky's quote relevant today?

Dostoyevsky’s quote reflects his belief that humans often choose comfort over truth. In today's world, with curated internet feeds, trends, and divided political beliefs often inspired by bots on the internet, a new thought can expose one’s inner self, and challenge one to change the course of their life or question how they have been living all this while, which may carry the risk of backlash, criticism, isolation, or even inner conflict.

In essence, the author demonstrates that genuine freedom and growth can only be achieved when one overcomes the fear of the new and chooses not to remain silent.