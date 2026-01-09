Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: ‘Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting'

Today’s quote of the day comes from William Shakespeare, one of the greatest playwrights and poets in history. Celebrated for his deep understanding of human nature, Shakespeare’s works explore ambition, opportunity, and the choices that define our lives. In Henry V (Act 2, Scene 4), he reminds us, ‘Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting,’ a timeless call to value and care for ourselves. (Also read: Quote of the day by Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The critic doesn't count, credit belongs to the man who is in the arena’ ) Shakespeare’s quote underscores the importance of self-love and care in today’s busy life. (Pinterest)

What does Shakespeare’s quote mean

Shakespeare’s line from his play Henry V, “Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting” (Henry V, Act 2, Scene 4), emphasises that taking care of yourself and valuing your own well-being is not wrong or selfish. In fact, failing to look after yourself, neglecting your health, growth, or personal needs, can be far more harmful. Shakespeare is essentially saying that self-care is essential, and ignoring yourself can lead to bigger problems than being accused of “self-love.”

Why is this quote relevant today

In today’s fast-paced world, people often prioritise work, family, or social obligations over their own well-being, leading to stress, burnout, and mental health issues. Shakespeare’s words remind us that valuing ourselves is not a flaw, it’s a responsibility. Practising self-care, setting boundaries, and nurturing personal growth are crucial for maintaining balance and achieving long-term success, making this quote as relevant now as it was centuries ago.

About William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare was an English playwright, poet, and actor, widely celebrated as one of the greatest writers in the English language and the world’s pre-eminent dramatist. His works, which include timeless plays, sonnets, and poems, have profoundly influenced literature, theatre, and the arts for centuries. Often hailed as England’s national poet, he is affectionately known as the “Bard of Avon” or simply “the Bard,” a title that reflects his enduring legacy.