Veterinarian warns of psychological trauma for dogs due to NYE fireworks, from fear to panic: 'Literal nightmare'

As the world prepares to ring in the New Year, a South African veterinarian is issuing a stark warning to pet owners: the celebratory fireworks we enjoy can cause profound physical and psychological damage to our canine companions. Dr Amir Anwary took to Instagram on December 30 to highlight the 'huge increase' in stress-related cases in dogs seen by clinics during the holiday season. Also read | Veterinarian doctor shares 5 tips to keep pets calm and safe from fireworks sounds As the countdown to New Year 2026 approaches, Dr Anwary urged the public to enjoy the new year and just be mindful of the pets around you. (Freepik)

The anatomy of fear

He explained in the video he posted that what many humans view as a brief celebration is, for many dogs, a terrifying ordeal they are biologically unequipped to handle. According to Dr Anwary, the impact of fireworks goes far beyond a simple 'startle' response. When dogs hear a loud explosion, their body enters a state of acute stress, triggering a cascade of physiological changes.

Dr Anwary said, “With New Year's coming up, I just wanted to talk to you guys about fireworks and dogs. So during this time of year, we see a huge increase in stress-related issues in pets, especially in dogs. And one of the most common triggers for these issues is fireworks.”

He added, “Loud noises like fireworks can cause an acute stress response in dogs, which includes everything from increased heart rate, increased cortisol levels, trembling, hiding, panic attacks, vocalising, even escape attempts. And for some dogs, this isn't just a once or fear that happens one-time a year. Repeated exposure to loud noises can cause them to have severe anxiety every time they are exposed to loud noises.”

A desperate search for safety

The danger isn't just internal. The veterinarian noted that the 'fight or flight' response triggered by fireworks often leads to physical injury. In their desperation to escape the noise they cannot understand, dogs frequently break through fences or windows, leading to traumatic injuries or becoming lost.

Dr Anwary said, “We often see dogs injuring themselves, breaking through fences, having the worst panic attacks because they have severe anxiety associated with these loud noises like fireworks.”

Choosing compassion over noise

As the countdown to New Year 2026 approaches, Dr Anwary urged the public to rethink traditional celebrations. He said that pets rely entirely on their owners for a sense of security during this chaotic time.

Dr Anwary concluded, “So, if you are planning to celebrate, I'd ask you to consider the impact that it could have on animals that actually can't understand what's going on. There are quieter and safer ways to celebrate, and choosing one of those options will make a big difference to a pet's life, who during this time of year is actually relying on you to feel safe. So, please enjoy your new year and just be mindful of the pets around you.”

He wrote in his caption, “A celebration for some — but a literal nightmare for so many dogs. Fireworks aren’t just loud noises to them; they can cause real fear, panic, and distress. Ending the year should never come at the cost of an animal’s suffering. If you’re celebrating, please be mindful. If you’re a pet parent, support your dog however you can — calm spaces, comfort, and natural calming aids like calming treats or CBD oil can make a real difference.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.