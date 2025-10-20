Diwali 2025: Veterinarian doctor shares 5 tips to keep pets calm and safe from fireworks sounds

Diwali 2025: The festival of light is a celebration for all of us, full of excitement and illumination, but when celebrated with crackers, many are excluded from joy. For many, bursting crackers are synonymous with Diwali celebrations. Besides the most immediate consequence, which is the emission of polluted gas, the loud sounds also overwhelmingly impact vulnerable groups, like elderly people and pets at home. Loud noises during Diwali scare your pets. Know how you can comfort them. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dogs, anyway, have a heightened sense of hearing, so the sounds are intensely overstimulating for them. They become frightened, cowering in corners, trying to hide.

To address this concern of pet parents, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly, who pointed out that noise sensitivity in pets can make Diwali stressful for them.

“Diwali brings bright sparkles and joy, but for dogs, the loud firecrackers can be quite stressful. Noise sensitivity in pets can make this festive time tough for our furry friends," the vet shared.

The way forward is to ensure that pets feel comfortable and secure amid the celebrations. Typically, Diwali evening sees a series of explosions with people everywhere bursting crackers at the same time. There's no breather space, but just constant explosive noises. This can be very disorienting and anxiety-inducing for dogs.

Veterinarian doctor Saraswat shared 5 tips for pet parents so that they can prepare beforehand and reduce their pet's stress:

1. Make a quiet, safe place

Create a quiet space in your home, not near windows or doors. Put your dog’s favourite bed, blankets, and toys to make it warm and inviting.

Closing curtains and closing windows are good at muffling large noises and protecting from flashing lights. This may calm your dog when the celebrations get noisy.

Create a quiet, comforting space with cushions. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

2. Use soothing sounds

Play calming music or switch on the television in the background to drown out firework noises.

Soft tunes or pet playlists reduce anxiety and distract your dog from sudden booms.

This creates a more peaceful indoor environment and helps your pet relax during peak cracker hours.

Play calming music which can lower their stress. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

3. Keep close and comfort your dog

Being in their presence does matter. Spend more time with them nearby, offer gentle cuddles, and console your dog if he/she seem to be tense.

Some dogs enjoy massages or snuggle sessions, monitor their reaction, and calm them down in a way that they like.

Please don’t leave them at home alone, especially on late nights when crackers are most potent.

4. Schedule early walks and limit time outdoors

Organise walks early morning or during quieter periods, far from cracker spurts.

Always keep your dog on a leash and avoid noisy, crowded areas.

For safety, it is best not to take your dog out when there are likely to be fireworks, and ensure home doors and gates are shut to avoid accidental release.

5. Use calming products if necessary

If your dog is excessively anxious, consider using calming products like anxiety vests, or pheromone diffusers that your vet recommends.

These provide soothing comfort through pressure or calming fragrances.

Be sure to consult your vet first before attempting new remedies, and have your pet’s water bowl full to help alleviate stress and dehydration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.