Diwali safety starter pack: Mumbai surgeon shares 5 essential tips to handle burn injuries while bursting crackers

Diwali is synonymous with lights, celebrations, and bursting firecrackers - but playing with fire can sometimes lead to accidents. Every year, thousands suffer burn injuries, ranging from minor to severe, and knowing how to respond immediately can prevent complications like infections or permanent damage. Understanding basic first-aid and safety measures is key to enjoying a fun yet safe celebration. Firecrackers injuries happen every Diwali, and knowing how to deal with them can help in first aid.(Unsplash)

Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and NutriByte Wellness co-founder Dr Manan Vora has shared key guidelines for managing burn wounds, helping you celebrate a safer Diwali. In an Instagram video shared on October 18, the surgeon emphasises prioritising safety while bursting firecrackers, and outlines essential steps to take if you or someone nearby suffers a burn.

He points out, “Every Diwali, thousands of people suffer burns ranging from mild to severe. Many panic in the moment and don’t know what to do. So, here are medical guidelines from a doctor.”

Wear cotton or natural fabrics

According to Dr Vora, wearing cotton or natural fabrics is safer for Diwali because they are less likely to melt and stick to the skin, if exposed to flames.

Cool the burn immediately

If you get burnt, the surgeon recommends cooling the affected area at once. He explains, “Immerse the area in clean, cool water, not ice cold, for at least 10 minutes.”

Don’t pull off stuck fabric

Dr Vora cautions against forcibly removing fabric that has stuck to the skin after a burn, as this can worsen the injury. He stresses, “If burnt cloth is stuck, never try to remove it yourself. You could tear the skin or cause deeper tissue damage.”

Skip home remedies

The surgeon warns against using home remedies like butter, toothpaste, oils, or ice, for treating burn wounds. These can be counterintuitive, by trapping heat or, worse, increasing the risk of infection.

Get medical help fast

Dr Vora advises seeking medical help immediately, stressing, “especially if the burn is large, bigger than your palm, involves the face, joints, fingers, or shows signs of infection.” He warns not to wait it out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.