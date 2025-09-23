Think Omega-3s are just for you? Your dog needs it too: Vet shares top nutrients for growing pets

In wellness discourse, a balanced diet is a hot topic, and for all the good reasons. Nutritional deficiencies and health issues pop up when you don't follow a nutritionally sufficient diet. Omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics are some of the most talked about components in the diet. But besides your health, do you know your furry friends too benefit from these nutrients? For your pet's diet, it's time to go beyond generic store-bought nutrition and take a closer look at their nutrition gap. Your puppy needs robust nutrients so that their immune system remains healthy. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Dogs with floppy ears at high risk of infections? Vet shares complete guide to correct ear cleaning

In fact, in the early days of a puppy or kitten, they suffer from something called ‘immunity gap.’ Addressing more about this issue seen in pets, Dr Vishal Dangle, Scientific Communications Manager, and in-house Vet at Royal Canin, shared with HT Lifestyle that young puppies are vulnerable after they wean off.

This is particularly important to know for pet parents whose pets recently birthed younglings. Or those who have adopted very young puppies or kittens.

Dr Dangle talked about how immunity becomes vulnerable. “Much like in human babies, a pet’s immune system is shaped in the starting stages of life, but the right pet care and diet play an essential role in this process.”

Immunity gap

How does this immunity gap happen? He explained, “At birth, puppies and kittens receive passive immunity through their mother’s milk, particularly colostrum, which provides vital antibodies required for a strengthened immune system. However, once they wean off at 4 weeks old, they transition into a critical period where they are most vulnerable to infectious diseases. This period is also called the immunity gap, and it lasts up to 12 weeks of age.”

So, during their early weeks, their immune system is still developing, making them prone to infections and health issues. The vet suggested vaccinations can build this immunity. And even after the initial phase is over and the puppy is growing, growing pets need a more robust nutritional plan so that they build a good immune, defence system against diseases.

Nutritional requirements

You growing kittens and puppies need healthy diet, just like you!(Unsplash)

For your growing pet, following a proper nutrition plan is vital. The balanced diet ideally should cover all the macros, like proteins and micronutrients, like vitamins, are important. So you need to broaden your horizon, check the food labels or maybe even make some yourself.

Dr Vishal Dangle shared, “One of them (nutrients) is high-quality protein, which fuels the production of immune cells and antibodies. Aside from this, Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA &DHA, help support brain and immune development. Antioxidants like vitamin C and E, lutein, and taurine are also vital as they combat oxidative stress, while zinc and selenium play direct roles in immune cell function.”

Gut health's important for your furry companion too. "Prebiotics and probiotics are equally important for a healthy gut. Since a significant portion of immune activity takes place in the gut, fostering a healthy microbiome is crucial. These nutrients support digestive health, improve nutrient absorption, and help the body distinguish between harmful and beneficial microbes,” Dr Dangle elaborated on the importance of gut-friendly foods for growing puppies and kittens.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.