Quote of the day by James Wan: ‘Movies are all influenced by the social climate that we’re living in’

James Wan is an icon when it comes to horror films. The man who reinvented the genre with franchises such as Saw and Insidious, and created the Conjuring universe, has been celebrating his birthday on February 26 since 1977. Australian filmmaker James Wan was born on February 26, 1977. (AFP)

While horror launched him to stardom, Wan has worked in films of other genres as well, such as Furious 7, Aquaman, and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

Among his early works is the film Death Sentence, which was released in 2007. It tells the story of a mild-mannered insurance company risk assessor who witnesses the murder of his son and sets out to exact his own brutal justice. In honour of Wan’s birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from an interview that the filmmaker gave to LA Weekly ahead of the film’s release.

The complete quote reads: “Whether it’s a popcorn movie or some really intellectual sociopolitical movie, I think to some degree they’re all influenced by the social climate that we’re living in. A lot of these types of films — the vigilante or revenge drama — were so popular in the ’70s because there was a feeling in the culture of loss of control. And I think right now there is this real feeling of loss of control. With all the crap that’s going on around the world, you kind of want to do what you can to protect the ones you love.”