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Quote of the day by Johnny Depp: 'I felt weirdness for many years, I went through periods where I wasted time'

Johnny Depp's interview from the height of his Pirates of the Caribbean fame still captures the tension between artistic instinct and Hollywood’s bottom line.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 04:22 pm IST
By Sanya Panwar
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As Johnny Depp turns 63 on June 9, a look back at a defining reflection from his past offers a window into the friction between creative integrity and commercial expectation. In a 2006 interview with The Guardian, recorded at the peak of his global fame for Pirates of the Caribbean, the actor candidly looked back on his turbulent road through the 1990s. Also read | Quote of the day by Ajay Devgn: 'Awards are only given to those who...'

The 2006 Johnny Depp quote that still matters

Johnny Depp reflected on his unconventional career choices from the 90s in an old interview.(File Photo/ AP)

"I felt weirdness for many years. I went through periods where I wasted time and felt awful about stuff. Just not comfortable in my own skin," Johnny Depp confessed.

While the admission of feeling like an outsider is deeply relatable, the full context of his statement reveals a deeper truth about what it means to measure success on your own terms — even when the industry insists you are failing.

The 'box-office poison' years

After Edward Scissorhands in 1990, Johnny Depp rejected the heartthrob path. He chose odd, ambitious films like Ed Wood and Dead Man over safe bets. By studio standards, a decade of movies that didn’t recoup budgets earned him a brutal label: 'box-office poison'.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar

With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.

johnny depp
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