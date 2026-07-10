Quote of the day by Kamal Haasan: ‘Once you climb Everest, don’t stay on top because there is no place to stay…’

Kamal Haasan is regarded as one of India's most influential actors, known for constantly reinventing himself and pushing creative boundaries. Alongside his celebrated film career, he has frequently shared thoughtful insights on ambition, resilience and lifelong learning, making his words relevant both on and off the screen.

Kamal Haasan believes success should never become a permanent destination. (Instagram)

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In a May 2025 interview with The New Indian Express, Kamal said, “Once you climb Everest, don’t stay on top because there is no place to stay. Then you will cling on to it and won’t let anyone else climb it.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Vidya Balan: ‘It took me years to realise that my body is not my enemy’)

What Kamal Haasan's quote means

At its core, Kamal's quote is about embracing growth over attachment. Reaching the pinnacle of success is an incredible achievement, but staying fixated on it can prevent both personal progress and opportunities for others.

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{{^usCountry}} His Everest analogy suggests that success should never become a permanent resting place. Instead, it should be seen as one milestone in a lifelong journey of learning, creating and reinventing oneself. Clinging to past achievements out of fear of losing relevance can limit innovation and make it difficult to welcome fresh talent and new ideas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His Everest analogy suggests that success should never become a permanent resting place. Instead, it should be seen as one milestone in a lifelong journey of learning, creating and reinventing oneself. Clinging to past achievements out of fear of losing relevance can limit innovation and make it difficult to welcome fresh talent and new ideas. {{/usCountry}}

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The quote also reflects the importance of humility. True leaders and achievers understand that every generation deserves a chance to dream, grow and reach new heights.

Why Kamal Haasan's quote still resonates today

In a world driven by competition, career milestones and the constant pressure to stay relevant, Kamal's words offer a refreshing perspective. They remind us that success is most meaningful when it encourages growth rather than insecurity.

Whether you're building a career, running a business or pursuing a personal goal, the quote encourages you to celebrate achievements without letting them define your identity. Sometimes, moving forward means letting go of the summit you've already conquered and making space for the next climb.

About Kamal Haasan

Born on November 7, 1954, Kamal Haasan is an Indian actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, playback singer and politician. Primarily associated with Tamil cinema, he has worked across multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, in a career spanning more than six decades. He has received several prestigious honours, including the Kalaimamani, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and France’s Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier). In 2025, he was invited to join the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

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