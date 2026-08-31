Quote of the day by Rajkummar Rao: ‘Whatever you are doing in life, you have to learn, you have to practise…’

As Rajkummar Rao turns 42 on August 31, his journey in Hindi cinema offers plenty of lessons in perseverance, hard work and staying committed to one’s craft. From making his debut in 2010 to taking on acclaimed roles across genres, the actor has built a career by constantly challenging himself as a performer.

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In a 2022 conversation with The Indian Express, he said, “Whatever you are doing in life, you have to learn, you have to practise, you have to try and grow every day. Only then will you be successful in your life. You can’t just take it easy.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Emraan Hashmi: ‘You may fail time and again, but the problem happens when you don’t come out of it…’ )

What Rajkummar Rao’s quote means

Rao’s words highlight the importance of treating growth as an ongoing process. Success, according to his message, is not simply about reaching one goal but about continuing to learn, practise and improve along the way.

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{{^usCountry}} His own career reflects this philosophy. After training at the Film and Television Institute of India and moving to Mumbai to pursue acting, Rao spent years auditioning and taking on smaller opportunities before establishing himself in the industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His own career reflects this philosophy. After training at the Film and Television Institute of India and moving to Mumbai to pursue acting, Rao spent years auditioning and taking on smaller opportunities before establishing himself in the industry. {{/usCountry}}

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His performances in films such as Shahid, CityLights, Newton, Stree and Badhaai Do have showcased his versatility, while his willingness to experiment with different characters has remained a defining part of his career.

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Why Rajkummar Rao’s words resonate

In an age where success stories often focus on quick achievements and instant results, Rao’s advice offers a different perspective. Progress can come from consistently working on a skill, learning from mistakes and remaining open to new experiences.

Whether it is a career goal, a creative pursuit, education or a personal ambition, his message encourages people to focus on the process rather than becoming consumed by the outcome. The essence of Rao’s advice is simple: keep learning, keep practising and keep trying. Even when success takes time, consistent effort can help turn setbacks into opportunities for growth.

About Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is an Indian actor. Known for his work across a wide spectrum of genres, he has starred in over thirty films in Hindi cinema, spanning both independent and commercial films. He is the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award, five Filmfare Awards, and an Asia Pacific Screen Award. In 2017, he was featured on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

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