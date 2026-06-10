Quote of the day by Sundar Pichai: ‘I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology but because I believe in people'

Today’s quote of the day comes from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, one of the most influential leaders in the global tech industry. Known for steering one of the world’s most powerful technology companies, Pichai has often spoken about innovation, responsibility, and the human side of technology.

As CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai champions the idea that human creativity and empathy are vital in technology's evolution.(AP)

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As he celebrates his 54th birthday today (June 10), let’s revisit one of his most thoughtful reflections on optimism and progress.

In an April 2026 interview with 60 Minutes, Sundar Pichai said: “I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology, but because I believe in people.” The statement reflects his belief that while technology evolves at a rapid pace, it is human creativity, empathy, and decision-making that ultimately shape its impact on the world. (Also read: Quote of the day by Allu Arjun: ‘From the outside it seems, everyone is part of the race, running together…’ )

What Sundar Pichai’s quote means

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{{^usCountry}} At its core, the quote highlights a simple but powerful idea: technology is only as meaningful as the people who build and use it. It suggests that innovation alone is not enough; what truly drives progress is human intent, responsibility, and the ability to use tools for positive change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its core, the quote highlights a simple but powerful idea: technology is only as meaningful as the people who build and use it. It suggests that innovation alone is not enough; what truly drives progress is human intent, responsibility, and the ability to use tools for positive change. {{/usCountry}}

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Pichai’s words also underline a sense of grounded optimism. Instead of placing blind faith in machines or systems, the focus is on human potential, our ability to adapt, solve problems, and improve the world when guided by the right values.

Why Sundar Pichai’s message resonates today

In an era defined by artificial intelligence, rapid digital transformation, and constant technological disruption, Pichai’s message feels especially relevant. As conversations around automation, AI ethics, and digital dependency grow, his quote serves as a reminder that people remain at the center of every breakthrough.

It encourages a more balanced perspective, one where technology is seen not as a replacement for human intelligence, but as an extension of it. Ultimately, it reinforces the idea that the future of innovation depends less on machines, and more on the people who shape them.

About Sundar Pichai

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Pichai Sundararajan, better known as Sundar Pichai, is an Indian–American business executive who has been the CEO of Google since 2015 and the CEO of its parent company Alphabet Inc. since 2019. Pichai began his career as a materials engineer.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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