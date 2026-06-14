Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘You want the moon, then you have to vibrate at that frequency…’

Sushmita Sen's groundbreaking thoughts have always stood out. Right from the beginning, she has had a charismatic way of expressing conviction, whether it was gracefully charting history as the first Indian to win Miss Universe in 1994, or redefining motherhood by breaking social and legal barriers, as she adopted Renne and Alisah. Sushmita has consistently carried herself with courage, clarity and grace. Her words command attention based on how eloquently she speaks and the depth and gravity of her perspective.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: ‘You have to love yourself, build yourself up…’

Sushmita Sen insists that to aim high, you also need to put in equal amounts of effort to reach that goal.

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Her perspective always comes with weight and truth. The 50-year-old actor speaks with resolute confidence and the courage to call a spade a spade, which is why her words stay and become motivational.

Let's revisit one of her messages on dreams, one of the most powerful building blocks of existence. Everyone has something they yearn to achieve, but her message stands out because to achieve your dreams, you also need to put in equal effort.

She spoke about it on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast on July 20,2024.

What did Sushmita Sen say?

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{{^usCountry}} “You want the moon, then you have to vibrate at that frequency. You can’t be here,” she said, gesturing downward with her palm to indicate a lower position, “and then you will only be looking up to the moon and never reach it. So, if you want the moon, you must be there yourself, so then it’s a meeting of equals. The world also does not listen to what you say. They do what you do, so don’t try to change the world. You live your life the best you can. And it will change a lot because it will inspire people from that life. Legacies are made when you don’t try to make them. So true legacy is life looking forward to life.” What does her message mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You want the moon, then you have to vibrate at that frequency. You can’t be here,” she said, gesturing downward with her palm to indicate a lower position, “and then you will only be looking up to the moon and never reach it. So, if you want the moon, you must be there yourself, so then it’s a meeting of equals. The world also does not listen to what you say. They do what you do, so don’t try to change the world. You live your life the best you can. And it will change a lot because it will inspire people from that life. Legacies are made when you don’t try to make them. So true legacy is life looking forward to life.” What does her message mean? {{/usCountry}}

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The message is simple. If you want something bigger, you need to be ready to put in equal effort. Everyone says they want to reach for the moon, a popular phrase that symbolises ambition. But people, in reality, are miles away from their dreams in terms of effort, initiative, and action. More importantly, you should not be emotionally or mentally miles away from your dream. The dream is not superior to you. If you rise to its level, as the actor said, it becomes a meeting of equals.

She then went on to talk about how people are influenced by others. Outsiders' opinions often weigh heavily as they shape, limit, or even distort one's ambitions. But the actor advised that no one should change you. Instead, focus on your life and try to be honest and have courage. How you lead can act as an inspiration for others.

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Legacy is closely associated with ambition, and Sushmita also addressed the idea of legacy, explaining that it cannot be created with force by trying to appear important. It is actually built quietly and organically through the way one lives. Real legacy is inspirational. It is embedded in how a person leads their life grows, dreams and motivates others.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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