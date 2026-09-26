Quote of the day by Taylor Swift: You should think of your energy as if it is expensive, like a luxury item…'

Taylor Swift advocates for preserving your energy by being mindful of who and what receives your attention.
Taylor Swift has released four new songs as an encore to her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl: Patient Zero, Cleveland, Babylon, and Pink Clouding. Ahead of the September 25 release, she dropped several Easter eggs. To mark the occasion, let's revisit one of her inspiring messages about protecting your energy.
During an appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her husband Travis Kelce and her brother Jason, Swift compared personal energy to a luxury item.
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What did Taylor Swift say?
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"You should think of your energy as if it is expensive, as if it is like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Not everyone has invested in you in order to be able to have the capital for you to care about this. 'Cause like, what you spend your energy on, that's the day."
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"You should think of your energy as if it is expensive, as if it is like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Not everyone has invested in you in order to be able to have the capital for you to care about this. 'Cause like, what you spend your energy on, that's the day."
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What did Taylor Swift mean?
Taylor Swift urges people to protect their energy because it is valuable. She compared it to a luxury item. You should be careful about who receives it. If someone makes no effort to understand or support you, continuing to give them your time and attention can leave you drained. Finally, what you choose to dwell on shapes how your day feels.
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This suggests it is essential that you ensure your energy is directed towards the right place. Swift is motivating you to focus on what matters. When you protect your energy by stepping away from toxic or draining situations, you make more room for people and things that actually matter to you and help you.
Taylor Swift has faced criticised of everything from her love life to her music, but she chooses to focus on her craft and keep creating rather than let every opinion consume her energy.
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.