Quote of the day by Vikram Seth: ‘It’s not the gods but our own hearts we need to fear…’

A poet, novelist, and travel writer, Vikram Seth was born in Kolkata on June 20, 1952. He was raised in India and London, attending exclusive schools and graduating from Corpus Christi College, Oxford. He then went on to study at Stanford University in the United States and Nanjing University in China, before returning to India and settling with his family.

Vikram Seth celebrates his birthday on June 20 every year. (Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Quote of the day by Salman Rushdie: ‘People don't like being around despair. Our tolerance for the truly hopeless…’

Seth is known for his verse novel The Golden Gate, published in 1986, and his epic novel A Suitable Boy, published in 1993, which is one of the longest English-language novels published as a single-volume work.

Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from Arion and the Dolphin, a children’s book that he published in 1994. The quote reads: “It’s not the gods / But our own hearts / We need to fear. / The evil starts / Against all odds / Not there but here.”

What is the meaning of Vikram Seth’s quote?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vikram Seth’s quote stressed the importance of introspection. It can be divided into two parts. The first, “It’s not the gods / But our own hearts / We need to fear,” tells us that one need not worry about the greater beings and things beyond their control. Tragedy is rarely brought about as a form of divine punishment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikram Seth’s quote stressed the importance of introspection. It can be divided into two parts. The first, “It’s not the gods / But our own hearts / We need to fear,” tells us that one need not worry about the greater beings and things beyond their control. Tragedy is rarely brought about as a form of divine punishment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vikram Seth is the author of books like A Suitable Boy and The Golden Gate. (Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The second part of the quote, “The evil starts / Against all odds / Not there but here,” shifts the blame of tragedies onto humans. Evil is born of humans; tragedies are the result of human vices such as cruelty, greed, and malice.

When analysed together, the quote seems to be a warning against humans engaging in self-deception. Actions have consequences, and we are often left dealing with the fallout of not just our own actions, but of the actions of the people around us. Therefore, to discover the source of evil and avoid it, we need to look at ourselves instead of searching for Satan.

What is the relevance of Vikram Seth’s quote?

Over the centuries, there have been many examples of both human greatness and wickedness. However, there has never been a time when some humans have been as powerful as they are now.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Technological advances paired with widening economic inequality have brought the world to the stage where the few control the fates of the many. And as such, the quality of introspection in us as a species is needed more than ever, for people to recognize evil and cruelty within ourselves and work against it.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON