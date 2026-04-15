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Raffle winner left stunned after scooping a $1M Picasso with a $117 ticket

Raffle winner left stunned after scooping a $1M Picasso with a $117 ticket

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:04 am IST
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PARIS — A Parisian man could not believe his luck on Tuesday when he found out he'd won a Pablo Picasso painting worth $1 million with a $117 raffle ticket.

Raffle winner left stunned after scooping a $1M Picasso with a $117 ticket

“How do I check that it’s not a hoax?” said Ari Hodara, 58, after organizers called him following the draw at Christie’s auction house in the French capital.

Hodara described himself as an art amateur fond of Picasso and said he bought his ticket over the weekend after finding out about the charity raffle by chance during a meal in a restaurant.

“First, I will tell the news to my wife, who has yet to return from work,” said Hodara, a sales engineer. “And at first, I think I’ll take advantage of it and keep it.”

The third iteration of the “1 Picasso for 100 euros” lottery was for Picasso’s “Head of a Woman,” a portrait of Picasso’s longtime muse and partner Dora Maar. The gouache-on-paper was painted by the artist in 1941.

Painted in 1921, that painting was purchased for the raffle from billionaire art collector David Nahmad, who argued in an interview with The Associated Press that Picasso would have approved of his work being raffled. Picasso died in 1973.

The Alzheimer Research Foundation, the charity raffle’s organizer, is based in one of Paris’ leading public hospitals and says it has become France’s leading private financier of Alzheimer-related medical research since its founding in 2004.

Organizers said the two previous Picasso raffles raised a total of more than 10 million euros for cultural work in Lebanon and water and hygiene programs in Africa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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