Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19

Hunar Haat has turned the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity for 'vocal for local', said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday after inaugurating the 26th "Hunar Haat" of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

"Every region of the country has amazing talent and brilliance. The artisans of Hunar Haat are not only 'Ustad' (master)of art and craft but they are also Ustad of destiny. Hunar Haat has been playing an important role in strengthening the country's economy," Singh said while addressing the participants and general public.

"Modi government is promoting the indigenous artisans and craftsmen of the country. Hunar Haat brings together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country. Hunar Haat is a beautiful exhibition of our traditional art and craft and more importantly our cultural mosaic," he added.

Stating that Hunar Haat is doing branding of the traditional legacy of artisans, craftsmen and playing an important role in Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Singh asserted that Hunar Haat has turned the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity for "vocal for local".

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 26th "Hunar Haat" on the theme of "Vocal for Local" in which over 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 states and UTs are participating in the "Hunar Haat" in New Delhi.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc are participating in "Hunar Haat" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products, said a release of Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Exquisite indigenous handmade products such as flowers, jute-cane, brass products, wooden and clay toys are available for sale and display at "Hunar Haat."

On the occasion, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Hunar Haat, which is a "perfect platform" to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide job and employment opportunities to 7 lakh, 50,000 artisans and craftsmen, through 75 "Hunar Haat" which will be organised by the completion of 75 years of the country's independence.

