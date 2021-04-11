IND USA
Ramadan 2021 moon sighting LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia, others to sight the moon
Ramadan 2021 moon sighting LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia, others to sight the moon
Ramadan 2021 moon sighting LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia, others to sight the moon

  • Ramadan 2021 moon sighting LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court calls on all Muslims in UAE, Qatar and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon for the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, Sha’ban 29, 1442 AH, that is April 11, 2021
hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 08:27 PM IST

Islam follows the lunar calendar which has 354 days and like all the other months, the month of Ramadan too is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which marks the onset of fasting among Muslims across the world. This year Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon for the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, Sha’ban 29, 1442 AH, that is April 11, 2021.


The moon sighting committee of Saudi Royal Court will meet after the evening prayers on Sunday April 11, 2021, that is soon after Salat al Maghrib, to ascertain and confirm the reports of moon sighting. Similar meetings are in tow in Indonesia, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Qatar (Doha), Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Turkey and other countries.


The annual observance of keeping fasts throughout Ramadan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam with fasting being the fourth pillar. A fast is called a ‘roza’ which is governed by the idea of practising self-restraint.

The holy month of Ramadan occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day. The whole month is spent by Muslims in spiritual reflection, increased devotion and worship but there are certain obligatory rules and traditions guiding the roza or fasts during these 29 or 30 days on Ramadan.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 11, 2021 08:27 PM IST

    Ramadan 2021 start date in India

    The Ramadan start date in India depends on the local sighting of the crescent moon, that is usually a day after sighting in Saudi Arabia. Ramadan is likely to start in India from Tuesday, April 13, following moon sighting on Monday, April 12.

  • APR 11, 2021 07:24 PM IST

    Ramadan 2021 start date in Saudi Arabia

    If the moon is sighted on April 11, the month of Ramadan and the first day of fasting among Muslims start from the dawn of April 12. The Saudi Supreme Court said, "In the event of not receiving any testimonies about sighting of the Ramadan crescent Sunday, the 30 days of Shaban will be completed on Monday and the fasting month will begin on Tuesday April 13, 2021. This is in line with the tradition of the Prophet (peace be upon him)."

  • APR 11, 2021 07:21 PM IST

    Saudi Supreme Court requests Muslims to report sighting of the crescent moon

    In a request to all Muslims, Saudi Supreme Court said, “Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the authority of the region’s center in his area where he sighted the crescent to facilitate his reaching to the nearest court."

  • APR 11, 2021 06:36 PM IST

    Qatar calls on Muslims to sight the crescent for Ramadan on Sunday

    In a tweet, Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) in Qatar issued a statement that read, “The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Qatar calls on Muslims to sight the crescent for Ramadan on Sunday, the 29th day of Sha’ban 1442 (sic).”

