Ramadan 2021 moon sighting LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia, others to sight the moon

Islam follows the lunar calendar which has 354 days and like all the other months, the month of Ramadan too is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which marks the onset of fasting among Muslims across the world. This year Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon for the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, Sha’ban 29, 1442 AH, that is April 11, 2021.





The moon sighting committee of Saudi Royal Court will meet after the evening prayers on Sunday April 11, 2021, that is soon after Salat al Maghrib, to ascertain and confirm the reports of moon sighting. Similar meetings are in tow in Indonesia, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Qatar (Doha), Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Turkey and other countries.





The annual observance of keeping fasts throughout Ramadan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam with fasting being the fourth pillar. A fast is called a ‘roza’ which is governed by the idea of practising self-restraint.

The holy month of Ramadan occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day. The whole month is spent by Muslims in spiritual reflection, increased devotion and worship but there are certain obligatory rules and traditions guiding the roza or fasts during these 29 or 30 days on Ramadan.