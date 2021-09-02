Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Ranchi's 'Chala Akhra Khorha' organisation promotes tribal art and culture
art culture

Ranchi's 'Chala Akhra Khorha' organisation promotes tribal art and culture

Ranchi's 'Chala Akhra Khorha' organisation helps tribal people financially by selling their items including tribal jewellery, clothes, musical instruments, literature, handicrafts, metal crafts, painting and organic food items to promote tribal art and culture.
ANI | , Ranchi (jharkhand) [india]
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Ranchi's 'Chala Akhra Khorha' organisation promotes tribal art and culture(Twitter/ANI)

A society named 'Chala Akhra Khorha' in Pawa Toli village of Ranchi is promoting tribal art and culture by running a store that sells tribal products.

The store has a collection of tribal jewellery, clothes, musical instruments, literature, handicrafts, metal crafts, painting and organic food items.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the society Sarita Kashyap said that they started this initiative in 1998.

"We started this from our house at a small scale. Gradually we developed this store," she said.

Another member of the society said that they help tribal people financially by selling their items. "This also promotes their art and culture. It is very important to retain our culture and traditions along with modernisation," she stated.

"We have branches in every district of the state. This is the main store from where we supply the items. We have also delivered these items outside Jharkhand in Chhattisgarh, Assam and Bhutan," she added.

Radha, a customer who was buying tribal jewellery, said that the store was quite famous on social media for its traditional items.

RELATED STORIES

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranchi tribal art tribal jharkhand assam bhutan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Granddaughter Project's Shaheen Chishti hopes for a society that respect women

Ladakh gets its first highest mobile digital movie theatre in world

Budapest pays tribute to Katalin Kariko, pioneer behind Covid-19 vaccine

Frozen in time: A queen, her attendants and a new way to save art
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP