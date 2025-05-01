Refresh your interiors this season: 10 home decor tips that bring cool summer vibes to your home

Embrace the summer state of mind this season by sprucing up your interiors with a nice little refresh. Think bright colours with natural textures and well-ventilated, sunlit rooms. The breezy, tropical energy sets the tone for this season’s decor refresh, with relaxing rejuvenation leading the theme. From bright colours, natural textures to a bit of coastal charm, summer decor makes your interiors joyful and friendly. As summer approaches, it's the perfect time to refresh your living space with decor that captures the essence of the season.(Freepik)

But if you are afraid a complete interior decor revamp may break the bank, keeping you away from a seasonal glow-up, it doesn't have to be this way. You can bring home cheerful summer style without spending a fortune. We have got it covered for you.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager of Design at Godrej Interio, shared some effective decor tips that will help you land your dream summer interiors.

Here's the decor guide he shared:

1. Add pop of colours with bright cushions

One of the easiest ways to liven up any room is by switching out your cushions.

Choose playful colours like sunshine yellow, blush pink, sage green, or soft blue to instantly lift the mood. These seasonal shades, including pastels like peach and mint or bold berry and violet tones , can transform a neutral room into a cheerful summer retreat.

to instantly lift the mood. These seasonal shades, including , can transform a neutral room into a cheerful summer retreat. Mix different textures and prints, from florals to geometric patterns, to create a vibrant, layered look.

2. Fresh flowers and plants

Extend your living space by bringing the outdoors in with carefully selected plants. Low-maintenance options like pothos or peace lily not only purify air but create a seamless connection between indoor comfort and outdoor freshness.

not only purify air but create a seamless connection between indoor comfort and outdoor freshness. For balconies and patios, incorporate weather-resistant planters that double as design elements, creating versatile outdoor areas that serve as extensions of your indoor living space.

3. Blinds

Replace heavy drapes with tech-integrated, lightweight curtains that offer both privacy and light control at the touch of a button.

Modern smart blinds allow you to adjust natural light throughout the day, making your home feel more spacious while reducing energy costs. Smart blinds also let the right amount of natural light enter, keeping the scorching brightness out.

4. Add bohemian rugs

A boho-style rug brings pattern, colour, and playfulness into any room. These rugs often feature eclectic prints, tassels, and bright hues that evoke a vacation vibe.

that evoke a vacation vibe. Use them in the living room, bedroom, or covered balcony to create cosy zones. Pair with neutral furniture, wooden accents, and plenty of cushions for a relaxed summer aesthetic.

5. Thoughtful lighting

Statement pieces like rattan pendant lamps, wooden chandeliers, or colourful floor lamps can instantly elevate a space.

can instantly elevate a space. Choose natural textures and soft-hued lights for a gentle ambience. String lights, paper lanterns, or DIY mason jar lights add magic to summer evenings, especially when entertaining.

6. Choose natural textures

Add materials like rattan, jute, bamboo, or cane to add warmth and rustic charm to your interiors. Whether it's a jute rug, wicker basket, or rattan lampshade , these elements echo the outdoors while adding dimension.

, these elements echo the outdoors while adding dimension. Pair them with earthy colours like ochre, terracotta, or sage for a soothing balance that brings nature inside.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to wooden interior decor: Design tips to incorporate wood; from furniture, panelling to lighting

8. Apply a refreshing coat of paint to small areas

No need to repaint entire rooms for impact. Focus on small areas like a door, window frame, or accent wall using seasonal shades like blush pink, mint green, or soft sky blue.

using seasonal shades like blush pink, mint green, or soft sky blue. Even painting a shelf or plant stand can create visual interest and give your space a fresh personality on a shoestring budget.

ALSO READ: Unique decor ideas that spark curiosity and conversation

9. Multifunctional layout

Create zones that easily transition between work, relaxation, and entertainment by rearranging furniture to improve functionality.

between work, relaxation, and entertainment by rearranging furniture to improve functionality. A console table becomes a compact workstation; a window nook transforms into a reading retreat; a corner of your balcony becomes an outdoor dining area. These no-cost changes maximise your living space's potential.

10. Create a summer corner

Carve out a dedicated space for the season.

Combine a comfortable seating area with soft, premium textiles, a small smart speaker for ambient sounds, and naturally scented elements like jasmine or lemongrass. This becomes your personal retreat.



