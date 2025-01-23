Republic Day 2025: Is it 76th or 77th celebration? Know the full details here

Republic Day 2025: Republic Day is celebrated annually to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, making India a democratic republic. The Indian constitution replaced the British Raj’s Government of India Act 1935. Republic Day marks the day on which the Indian constitution came into effect. The first Republic Day ceremony was held on January 26, 1950. Every year, the Republic Day parade happens on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26. This year, there is confusion as to whether it is the 76th or 77th Republic Day. Rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2025 are underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (AP)

76th Republic Day

The confusion surrounding how anniversaries or milestones are counted is not uncommon, especially when it comes to significant national events like Republic Day. Many could be confused whether it is the 76th or the 77th Republic Day of India.

However, this confusion can be removed by clearing up misinterpretation of anniversary dates. It is important to understand how counting anniversaries works. India first celebrated Republic Day in 1950. So since then, it is to be counted. 2nd Republic Day celebration was in 1951, and third in 1952 and so on.

In 2025, India will celebrate 76th Republic Day, as India completed 75 full years as a democratic republic. To break it down, anniversaries mark the completion of a period or a year, signalling the start of the next. India has completed 75 full years(1950-2025) as a democratic republic and, in 2025, will step into its 76th year, hence celebrating the 76th Republic Day, not the 77th. The confusion arises because some people mistakenly add an extra year during the calculation.

What is the theme and who is the guest

Republic Day celebration features a beautiful cultural parade every year, showcasing India's diversity. This year the theme is Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India – Heritage and Development). The theme highlights India's vibrant cultural heritage and its continuous journey of progress.

Similarly, there's a chief guest, who is a president or prime minister. This year, the chief guest is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

