Republic Day 2025: Chief guest, theme, history and significance; here's all you should know about January 26

Republic Day 2025: Republic Day is celebrated every January 26. The national holiday commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. This year, 2025, we celebrate the 76th Republic Day. As the nation gears up for the grand celebrations of the 76th Indian Republic Day on Sunday, let's delve into various aspects of this special occasion. Republic Day 2025: The theme of Republic Day 2025 is Swarnim Bharat. Know all about it and much more. (Freepik)

Republic Day 2025 theme

The theme of Republic Day 2025 is Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India – Heritage and Development), reflecting India's rich cultural heritage and its ongoing journey of progress.

Republic Day 2025 chief guest

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest for Republic Day 2025, marking a significant milestone in the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

Jammu and Kashmir state artist dress with tableau pose for photos during the press preview of tableaux participating in Republic Day parade at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. (HT Photo/ RAJ K RAJ)

Republic Day history

Now, let's dive into the history behind Republic Day. India gained independence on August 15, 1947, but it didn't have its own constitution until January 26, 1950. The Constitution was drafted by a constituent assembly led by Dr BR Ambedkar and replaced the Government of India Act. The committee introduced the final draft of the Constitution in the constituent assembly on November 4, 1948.

Months later, January 26, 1950 was marked by a salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian National Flag by Dr Rajendra Prasad, who served as the first president of India from 1950 to 1962. Thereafter, January 26 was recognised as the Republic Day of India.

Republic Day significance

The significance of Republic Day is multifaceted. First, it highlights the commitment to constitutional values: it reflects India's commitment to democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It is also a celebration of India's cultural heritage. The cultural events and tableaux presented during the celebrations showcase India's rich cultural diversity.

Another major highlight of the national holiday is the promotion of national unity as the celebrations promote unity in diversity, highlighting India's strength in its diversity. Republic Day also pays tribute to and honours the valour and sacrifice of the leaders and freedom fighters who helped India become independent and build a republic.