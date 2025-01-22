Republic Day 2025: How to book Republic Day parade tickets online and offline? Dates, timing, prices, locations and more

Republic Day 2025: India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. The highlight of the national holiday is the much-anticipated Republic Day Parade, showcasing the nation's cultural richness and military might. This year, the parade will be honoured by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest. If you're planning to be part of the Republic Day celebrations, here's a complete guide on how and when you can secure your tickets. (Also read: Kartavya Path: Glimpses from the prep for Republic Day parade at India Gate in Delhi ) Republic Day 2025: Here's your guide to booking Republic Day 2025 parade tickets online and offline.(PIB)

How to book Republic Day 2025 parade tickets online

Visit the official portal: https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login.

Choose the event you wish to attend, such as the Republic Day Parade or Beating Retreat Ceremony.

Enter your ID and mobile number for verification.

Make the payment based on the ticket type and quantity.

Once the payment is made, your tickets will be confirmed.

How to buy tickets using the Aamantran mobile app

The Ministry of Defence has introduced the Aamantran mobile app, available for download on both iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play). To purchase tickets, simply install and open the app, navigate to the ticket section, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your purchase.

Republic Day 2025: How to book parade tickets offline

The Ministry of Defence has set up several ticket counters across New Delhi for offline booking. Ticket sales began on January 7, 2025, and will continue until January 25, 2025. The counters are open from 10 AM to 5 PM on weekdays and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Sundays and holidays.

To book a ticket offline, carry a valid photo ID proof such as your Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, or driving license.

Ticket sales counters locations:

North Block Round About

Sena Bhawan (Gate No. 2)

Pragati Maidan (Gate No. 1)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No. 3)

Jamnagar House (Opposite India Gate)

Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple)

Parliament House (Reception office) – Special counter for Hon'ble MPs

Important notes:

From January 23 to January 25, 2025, the ticket counter at Sena Bhawan will remain open until 7 pm.

On January 23, 2025, all ticket counters will open only in the afternoon due to the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day.

Republic Day 2025 ticket prices

Republic Day Parade: ₹ 100 and ₹ 20 per ticket

100 and 20 per ticket Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: ₹ 20 per ticket

20 per ticket Beating Retreat Ceremony: ₹ 100 per ticket

Nearest metro stations for Republic Day 2025

To make travel to Kartavya Path easier for Republic Day 2025 attendees, the Ministry of Defence has partnered with Delhi Metro. The following metro stations provide convenient access: