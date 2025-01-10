Menu Explore
Kartavya Path: Glimpses from the prep for Republic Day parade at India Gate in Delhi

ByHenna Rakheja
Jan 10, 2025 06:02 PM IST

Soldiers from across India are in Delhi-NCR ahead of the 76th Republic Day, on Jan 26. Here's how they are practicing for the parade with patriotic fervour.  

As soldiers from across India gather in Delhi, it's a spectacular visual to see how they are practicing ahead of the 76th Republic Day (January 26) parade. Here are some glimpses from their coordinated practice sessions that are replete with unwavering patriotism. Scroll to see how the rehearsals of varied contingents are a true embodiment of the nation's pride.

Days ahead of January 26, the mornings at Kartavya Path begin with a clarion call, bringing the contingents in perfect alignment. (Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)
Days ahead of January 26, the mornings at Kartavya Path begin with a clarion call, bringing the contingents in perfect alignment. (Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel showcase their skills amid the parade rehearsals. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel showcase their skills amid the parade rehearsals. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)
Delhi Police personnel take to the Kartavya Path on a foggy morning.(Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
Delhi Police personnel take to the Kartavya Path on a foggy morning.(Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
Flexing it right: Indian Navy personnel warm up in front of the India Gate.(Photo: Shahbaz Khan/PTI)
Flexing it right: Indian Navy personnel warm up in front of the India Gate.(Photo: Shahbaz Khan/PTI)
Nari Shakti: The all-female Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent knows how to roar! (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
Nari Shakti: The all-female Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent knows how to roar! (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
Women power takes centre stage as this contingent marches with pride and purpose. (Photo: Shrikant Singh/ANI)
Women power takes centre stage as this contingent marches with pride and purpose. (Photo: Shrikant Singh/ANI)
Presidents' Bodyguard regiment on majestic horses, makes its presence felt during the rehearsals. (Photo: Shrikant Singh/ANI)
Presidents' Bodyguard regiment on majestic horses, makes its presence felt during the rehearsals. (Photo: Shrikant Singh/ANI)
Presidents' Bodyguard regiment is one of the oldest cavalry units and has served for over 250 years.(Photo: Ritik Jain/ANI)
Presidents' Bodyguard regiment is one of the oldest cavalry units and has served for over 250 years.(Photo: Ritik Jain/ANI)
BTS: Indian Navy personnel share a light moment during the rehearsals. (Photo: Sanjay Sharma/ANI)
BTS: Indian Navy personnel share a light moment during the rehearsals. (Photo: Sanjay Sharma/ANI)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

