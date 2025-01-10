Kartavya Path: Glimpses from the prep for Republic Day parade at India Gate in Delhi

As soldiers from across India gather in Delhi, it's a spectacular visual to see how they are practicing ahead of the 76th Republic Day (January 26) parade. Here are some glimpses from their coordinated practice sessions that are replete with unwavering patriotism. Scroll to see how the rehearsals of varied contingents are a true embodiment of the nation's pride.

Days ahead of January 26, the mornings at Kartavya Path begin with a clarion call, bringing the contingents in perfect alignment. (Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)