Republic Day 2025: Honouring history and heroism with the rise of battle tourism

History buffs can now witness never-seen-before landmarks in India’s military history. The new ‘battle tourism’ is the perfect yet challenging holiday experience for travellers(Photo: PTI)

On January 15, Army Day, and ahead of Republic Day on January 26, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the launch of the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan app, which will help promote ‘battle tourism’ — a unique trend which invites visitors to explore border areas and battle sites as tourist destinations, in the spirit of patriotism.

All about the initiative

The initiative, which is a collaboration between the Indian Army and the Ministry of Tourism, would open up over 70 battleground locations, and offer information about war memorials, museums and local infrastructure.

Additionally, tourists will be able to explore the stories behind the battles, receive guidance on how to access these border regions, and find information on the application process for travel permits to certain locations.

Boosting border development

Last week, at a conference, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi spoke about benefits of this measure in promoting border area development. “The Indian Army is looking at border area development in a big way with four pillars — infrastructure, tourism, communication, and education.”

“The Indian Army is transforming border areas and historic battlefields into tourist destinations, offering citizens a chance to witness valour up close. Explore the hallowed grounds where gallant soldiers fought and serve the motherland, even today,” stated a post by Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army on X.

Some of the locations that will be open:

Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield

Galwan, the site of the 2020 India-China clash.

Doklam - It is a tri-junction between India, Bhutan and China.

Longewala, where the Indian Army triumphed during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. (Also shown in JP Dutta’s iconic movie Border)

Bum La Pass, at 15,000 feet, marks the border between Arunachal Pradesh and Chinese-occupied Tibet, witnessing the 1962 India-China war.

Rezang La in Ladakh, where Major Shaitan Singh and the 13 Kumaon Regiment fought off a larger Chinese force in 1962, is a key military site.

Kibithu, near India’s eastern tip in Arunachal, also saw action during the 1962 war.

Nathu La and Cho La were sites of border clashes in 1967, with significant casualties on both sides.

“Pride moment for armed forces”: Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sushant Dutta

“It’s always a source of pride for armed forces to witness such sites being opened to civilians, as they represent a unique blend of natural beauty and strategic significance. These locations, often situated in challenging environments with harsh climates and adversities, carry a sense of awe. While many of these places were previously accessible only in a limited or controlled way, it’s now a monumental moment for tourists to experience them in their full glory,” shares Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sushant Dutta.

“Visiting such sites really highlights the immense sacrifices soldiers”: Travel blogger Divya Hasti

“I visited Siachen in October 2022, where I had the opportunity to see the war memorial. The trip was quite challenging due to the high altitude, and access to some areas was limited for security reasons. However, visiting such sites really highlights the immense sacrifices soldiers make for our safety and instills a deep sense of respect. One of the highlights was a museum that showcased how soldiers live, their uniforms, equipment, and the hardships they endure to protect the nation," shares Divya Hasti, Bengaluru-based travel blogger.

A picture of Siachen in October 2022 from travel blogger Divya Hasti

Asked if she would like visit such sites again, “I would love to visit more such places, as they evoke a strong sense of pride. At the same time, I recognise the delicacy of these regions. Their ecological balance is fragile, and it is crucial to prepare adequately for tourism to ensure that they remain preserved for future generations,” he shared.

“Such initiatives will inspire more travellers to visit these regions”: Travel content creator Deepanshu Soni

“I have visited several locations near Ladakh, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh, with my most recent trip taking me to the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul Spiti district. This area isn’t easily accessible, but we were fortunate to receive permission from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. I’ve also visited the Kargil War Memorial, from where we had a view of Tiger Hill – it was a profound experience, bringing history to life before our eyes."

Travel blogger Deepanshu Soni (third from right) at the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul Spiti district with his group of friends

He further adds, "The trip has been one of my best experiences, and I believe such initiatives will inspire more travellers to visit these regions. It fills you with pride to witness firsthand how our country is protected. Some of these areas are well-connected with good roads and cellular network coverage, making it more accessible and safe for visitors,” shares travel content creator Deepanshu Soni.