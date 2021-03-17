Sale of Chikdi Wooden Craft items gains momentum in J-K's Rajouri
The sale of Chikdi Wooden Craft items is gaining momentum in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri as tourists, who are thronging the markets of the district, are preferring to buy local artistic products, especially made of Chikdi wood.
Speaking to ANI, Mohommed Shoket Qadri, Imam of a shrine named Baba Ghulam Shah near a small market in Rajouri, said: "In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, several shops in Shah Dhara Sharif market in Rajouri were closed. As of now, many tourists are thronging this place as shops have reopened"
Naseer Ahmed, a shopkeeper told ANI: "Customers are visiting this valley and are buying our local handicraft products with enthusiasm. Whosoever comes here, buys our products happily. Mostly sold products are hair combs, utensils made of Chikdi wood."
Another shopkeeper told ANI: "Our shop was closed for three months. We have reopened our shops now. We sell products made of Chikdi wood. Many customers buy our wooden products, especially made of Chikdi."
Tariq Ahmed, a customer told ANI: "I have come along with my family to shop in this market. Many of them are attracted to products made of Chikdi wood. We surely plan to buy some of them."
"The government of Jammu and Kashmir for the development of tourism, arts and crafts sectors has started various initiatives which include: The new Wool Processing, Handicrafts and Handloom Policy, 2020 which has been adopted for promotion and development of handicrafts and handloom sector; the government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved a new financial support scheme for each cooperative/self-help group in the handicrafts and handloom sector," read the release by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 10.
