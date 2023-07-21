HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 22
The evening of July 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It’s Saturday, and who would really want to think of staying back home? So, check out all the places in Delhi where you can make the most of your day:
#TuneIn
What: Darshan Raval Live In Concert
Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, ITO
When: July 22
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: www.insider.in/delhi
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: Trippy Tequila, Plot No A-2, Second Floor, Sector 38, Noida
When: July 22
Timing: 4.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue and Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Phoenix — Art through the lens of ReUse, ReDuce, ReCycle
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 22 to 26
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: As Bees In Honey Drown
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: July 22 and 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia
Where: Wazir Hall, Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 22
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
Entry: www.weddingasia.in
