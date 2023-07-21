It’s Saturday, and who would really want to think of staying back home? So, check out all the places in Delhi where you can make the most of your day:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 22

#TuneIn

What: Darshan Raval Live In Concert

Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, ITO

When: July 22

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in/delhi

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: Trippy Tequila, Plot No A-2, Second Floor, Sector 38, Noida

When: July 22

Timing: 4.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Phoenix — Art through the lens of ReUse, ReDuce, ReCycle

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 22 to 26

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: As Bees In Honey Drown

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 22 and 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia

Where: Wazir Hall, Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 22

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

Entry: www.weddingasia.in

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction