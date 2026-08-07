Scream therapy: 10 Stephen King adaptations you probably haven’t watched – and should

There are 10 lesser-known Stephen King adaptations gathered here, films that rarely make the “best-of” lists next to The Shining or It, but that circle the same wounds from different angles. These are tales of loss, guilt, memory, the catastrophe of consequence. The discovery that corruption and delusion can live quietly inside an ordinary person. And the question of what a person owes the people they love, when a monster turns up at the door.

THE NIGHT FLIER (1997)

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Todd Bowden, an intelligent but disturbed high-school student, discovers that an elderly neighbour is really a Nazi war criminal living under an assumed identity. Rather than exposing him, Bowden blackmails the old man into recounting his wartime atrocities. Their relationship gradually corrupts them both. Ian McKellen is chilling as the former SS officer. The film examines how quietly evil can seduce, through curiosity and power. One of King’s darkest non-supernatural stories, expect an unsettling psychological drama.

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SECRET WINDOW(2004)

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Mort Rainey, a successful writer recovering from a painful divorce, retreats to an isolated cabin hoping for solitude, only to have a stranger accuse him of plagiarising one of his stories. Amid a series of increasingly disturbing events, Rainey’s grip on reality begins to loosen. Adapted from King’s novella Secret Window, Secret Garden, Johnny Depp delivers a subdued performance that keeps the audience wondering what is real, until the story’s unsettling end.

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1922 (2017)

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Set on a Nebraska farm in 1922, the story follows Wilfred James, who persuades his teenage son to help murder his wife after she decides to sell her inherited land. Although the crime initially appears successful, guilt manifests through hallucinations, supernatural suggestions, and relentless misfortune. As James’s life disintegrates, he becomes haunted by both literal and metaphorical rats (symbolising moral corruption). Thomas Jane is exceptional in this bleak rural Gothic tale. The film is less about horror than the slow, inevitable consequences of unforgivable choices.

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GERALD’S GAME (2017)

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Jessie Burlingame accompanies her husband Gerald to a secluded lake house in an attempt to revive their marriage. During a sexual role-playing game, he handcuffs her to the bed, before unexpectedly dying of a heart attack. Trapped and alone, with no way out, Burlingame confronts traumatic childhood memories, while trying to find ways to survive. Mike Flanagan transforms King’s intensely internal novel into a gripping psychological thriller. Carla Gugino’s remarkable performance carries this film about resilience, trauma and the possibility of reclaiming one’s life from the past.

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DOCTOR SLEEP (2019)

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Years after surviving the horrors of the Overlook Hotel, a now-grown Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) struggles with alcoholism and lingering trauma while trying to suppress his psychic abilities (known as “the shining”). His quiet existence changes when he encounters Abra, a gifted young woman pursued by the True Knot, a cult that feeds on children with supernatural powers. Forced to embrace the abilities he has long rejected, Torrance confronts external monsters and his own past. Mike Flanagan balances supernatural horror with emotional storytelling to create a thoughtful reflection of King’s source novel, while acknowledging Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film.

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THE DEAD ZONE (1983)

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Schoolteacher Johnny Smith wakes after a five-year coma to discover he now has psychic abilities that let him see people’s pasts and possible futures. Initially using his gift to help others, Smith eventually foresees that an ambitious politician may trigger a nuclear war. Faced with an impossible moral dilemma, he must now decide whether preventing that future justifies committing an unthinkable act. Directed by David Cronenberg and starring Christopher Walken, the film is a deeply tragic exploration of destiny, sacrifice and the burden of extraordinary knowledge.

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STORM OF THE CENTURY (1999)

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As a devastating blizzard isolates the small island community of Little Tall, a mysterious stranger named André Linoge start to expose the townspeople’s deepest secrets. Possessed of seemingly supernatural powers, Linoge demands the community surrender “what I want”, forcing them into an impossible moral choice that pits collective survival against individual conscience. Written directly for television by King, the miniseries’ unforgettable villain and haunting conclusion have made it a favourite of King fans.

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RIDING THE BULLET (2004)

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College student Alan Parker decides to hitchhike home after learning that his mother has suffered a stroke. During the journey, one driver’s unsettling behaviour begins to suggest that he may not be among the living. Blending supernatural encounters with reflections on grief, death and the difficult transition into adulthood, the film unfolds as an unusually contemplative dreamlike meditation on mortality.