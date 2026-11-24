The foundation that awards the Booker Prize for literature on Tuesday revealed the shortlist for its new children's fiction prize which will be awarded next year.

The shortlist of eight books for its new Children's Booker Prize includes five novels, two graphic novels and a collection of short stories aimed at kids between eight and 12 (Unsplash/ Representative Image) more less

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The winner of the £50,000 prize the same amount as for the main book prize will be selected by a panel including four children.

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The Booker Prize Foundation has awarded the Booker Prize for new English-language literature published in the UK since 1969, propelling winning books into bestseller lists.

Also Read: British Indian bookseller to judge inaugural Children’s Booker Prize

The shortlist of eight books for its new Children's Booker Prize includes five novels, two graphic novels and a collection of short stories aimed at kids between eight and 12, after judges sifted through nearly a hundred books.

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{{^usCountry}} The titles range from "spectacular graphic novels to a spooky book of illustrated short stories, from funny stories to books with epic sweep," said the chair of the judges, author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The titles range from "spectacular graphic novels to a spooky book of illustrated short stories, from funny stories to books with epic sweep," said the chair of the judges, author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce. {{/usCountry}}

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He stressed the main criterion was the book had to be "truly for children".

Shortlisted titles include "War", a graphic novel about conflict affecting children in an unnamed city, with text by bestselling Irish author Eoin Colfer and "The Rambler's Curse", a comic picture book by Mikey Please, a British Oscar-nominated animation director.

Also Read: UK authors dominate 2026 Booker Prize shortlist of ‘writing at its best’

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The prize winner will be revealed on February 2. The main book prize winner this year was M. John Harrison for his satirical novel "The End of Everything".

The four child judges will choose the winner along with three adults. Aged eight to 12, they were selected via a national competition that attracted 4,000 applicants.

"I love how reading can transport you to different places and make you feel things you have never felt," said one winning applicant, eight-year-old Luna, from southeast England.

Also Read: Why the Booker Prize focuses on fiction, not poetry or plays

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She said she wanted to "help other kids feel like that too, but also to chat about books with new people and eat snacks."

The UK has other prestigious awards for children's literature including the Waterstones Children's Book Prize awarded by the book retailer and the Carnegies, judged by librarians.