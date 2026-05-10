Soft furnishings can easily revamp your home with minimum effort: I found deals with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale
Deals and discounts at the Amazon Summer sale on cushion covers, bedsheets, curtains, sofa covers and more.
Our Picks
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Story@Home Door Curtains 7 Feet Long 2 Piece | Birds Printed | Bohemian Cotton Curtain | Light Filtering Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, White & Mustard) | Perfect for Home Decor
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Urban Space 100% Cotton Floral Curtains for Door, 60-65% Light-Filtering Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 with Stainless Steel Grommet/Rings and Tieback(High Gardenred,Door -7 Feet X 4 Feet)
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Tranquebar Curtain Co. Window Curtains 5 Feet, 60-65% Room Darkening, Pink Bird Print, Cotton Curtains for Window, Cotton Curtains 5 Feet Long Set of 2, BackTab Loops, Design Yori (152 cm) - Set of 2
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STITCHNEST Quilted Velvet Sofa Cover with Tassels – 70x60 Inch, Orange Floral Print with Stripes, Soft & Elegant, Washable Sofa Protector for 3-Seater
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HOKIPO HomeHues Series Printed Quilted Sofa Cover Mats for 1/2/3 Seater Sofa and L Shape. Make Your Own Sofa Cover Set, Mat Length 90(D) X 120(L) Cm, Beige Peonies (IN-807-D3)
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ishro home Premium Sofa Cover 3 Seater Protecter with 2 Handle Covers – Soft European Standard Fabric, Frill Design, Machine Washable | (Sun Garden, 3 Seater)
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AEROHAVEN Set Of 5 Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers - (16 X 16 Inches), 50 TC, Multi
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STITCHNEST Set of 5 Polycotton Cushion Covers – 16x16 Inches – Multicolor Elephant & Jungle Print – Playful Cushion Covers for Kids Room, Sofa & Living Room Decor
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Amazon Brand - Umi Velvet Printed Cushion Cover 16x16 Inch - Set of 5 Large Square Throw Pillow Covers for Sofa Living Room or Home Decor
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imsid Home Handwoven Jute Braided Rectangular Rug,(5X8 Feet Large Carpet) Natural Fibres, Braided Reversible Carpet for Bedroom Living Room Dining Room
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Housine® Handmade Natural Jute Cotton Natural Fibers Floor/Door Mat Rug Furnish Décor Striped Rectangular Design Carpet for Bedroom Living Room (P/PRect, 4 feet x 6 feet - Carpet/Rug)
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Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White)
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Story@Home King Size Bedsheet | Cloud Cotton Flatsheet King Size with Two Pillow Covers | Super Soft Bed Sheet for King Size Bed | Floral Design (270 x 250 cm, Off White & Grey)
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Story@Home King Size Bedsheet | Cloud Cotton Flatsheet King Size with Two Pillow Covers | Super Soft Bed Sheet for King Size Bed | Floral Design (270 x 250 cm, Off White & Grey)
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haus & kinder Bedsheet for Double Bed King Size 186 TC Pure Cotton 108x108 Inches Bedsheets for King Size Bed with 2 Pillow Covers - Modern Heritage
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Oak & Lily 100% Cotton Table Runner (34x180cm) | Anti-Skid | Washable | European Quality | Fits 4 & 6 Seater Dining & Centre Table Decor | Yellow & Green Lemon Print
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Encasa XO Dining Table Runner | Handmade Woven Natural Jute Runner | Size 30x91 cm | Off White & Jute Natural Bleach Color | Heat Resistant Rustic Home Decor for Coffee, Teapoy Cover & Center Table
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BRICK HOME Floral Printed Poly Cotton 4 Seater Table Runner and Bed Runner (13 x 60 Inches with Tassel)
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Soft furnishings are the easiest way to give your home a fresh feel without getting into expensive renovations or dramatic makeovers. A new set of curtains, bright cushion covers, textured rugs, or printed table runners can completely shift the mood of a room in just minutes. They add colour, comfort, and personality while keeping the process simple and budget-friendly. It is also a smart option for people who enjoy changing their interiors with the seasons instead of sticking to the same look all year. During sale season, these quick home updates become even more tempting. I found some excellent deals with up to 80% off at The Amazon Sale, making this the perfect time to refresh every corner of your space without spending a fortune.
Summer cotton curtains
Light cotton curtains can instantly make a room feel airy and relaxed during warmer months. Soft shades, breezy fabrics, and subtle prints help natural light filter through beautifully while keeping spaces cool and comfortable. They also pair easily with almost every décor style, from minimal homes to colourful family spaces.
Floral sofa covers
Floral sofa covers are an easy fix for tired-looking furniture. Bright blooms, pastel prints, or leafy patterns can make your living room feel cheerful in seconds. They are especially useful for protecting sofas from daily wear while giving the entire room a fresh seasonal update without buying new furniture.
Cushion cover sets
A good cushion cover set can completely change the mood of your sofa, bed, or reading corner. Mix playful prints with textured fabrics for a cosy layered look. They are affordable, simple to swap, and perfect for people who enjoy changing home décor frequently without too much effort.{{/usCountry}}
A good cushion cover set can completely change the mood of your sofa, bed, or reading corner. Mix playful prints with textured fabrics for a cosy layered look. They are affordable, simple to swap, and perfect for people who enjoy changing home décor frequently without too much effort.{{/usCountry}}
Jute rugs{{/usCountry}}
Jute rugs{{/usCountry}}
Jute rugs add warmth and texture while keeping the room relaxed and natural-looking. Their earthy finish works beautifully in living rooms, balconies, and bedrooms. They are practical for Indian homes, easy to style, and bring a calm, grounded feel that works especially well during summer months.
Cotton bedsheets
Nothing feels better in summer than crisp cotton bedsheets. They are breathable, soft on the skin, and comfortable for everyday use. Fresh prints and bright colours can instantly make your bedroom feel cleaner and more inviting. A new bedsheet set is one of the quickest ways to refresh your room.
Quirky print table runners
Quirky table runners are a fun way to add personality to dining tables, coffee tables, or consoles. From colourful patterns to playful motifs, they make even simple furniture look stylish and thoughtful. They are great for festive meals, casual brunch setups, or simply making everyday spaces feel a little more lively.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.