Sounds of not-so-quiet quitting: The disgruntled ditty

It seems a welcome new genre is emerging – the disgruntled ditty, protest poetry for a generation that’s just starting to rage against the machine, and needs the machine to take it viral.

It costs that much ‘cause it takes me f****ng hours

You need to pay for my skills ‘cause exposure doesn’t pay the bills

Consider Wild’s work alongside the 2021 song It Costs That Much by Laura Jane Barnes of Woah Dude. The song gripes about creative people constantly being asked to work for free or lower their prices.

Wild has other songs in the same vein. They call out jobs terribly done, celebrate getting drunk at home alone on a Friday night.

The video has 11 million views on YouTube. The comments are full of tired employees cheering the hoedown manifesto.

The rest of the song drops the F-bomb too many times for Wknd to publish. But almost overnight, it’s has become an anthem for all those exhausted by the post-pandemic slog.

I’ve exhausted all my energy, for minimal recompense!

The effort has just not been worth the time or the expense!

I’ve smiled, I’ve charmed, I’ve wooed and laughed, alas to no avail

I’ve played by all the rules, but I’ve very rarely won

I strive, strive, strive, to get everything done

