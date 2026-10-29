Step inside Alsisar Haveli in Jaipur, a royal residence built in 1892 that reflects Rajasthan’s rich heritage

Rajasthan’s royalty is well reflected in its architecture. Among these several gems, Robb Report recently shared a tour of Abhimanyu Alsisar’s haveli in Jaipur. Built in 1892 by his great-great-grandfather, Thakur Ganpat Singh of Alsisar, the residence blends royal grandeur with deep-rooted family heritage. Let’s take a look inside this massive haveli, a testament to Rajputana hospitality.

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Inside Alsisar Haveli

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Alsisar Haveli is a beautiful example of Rajasthan’s traditional architecture, where Rajput heritage, intricate craftsmanship and old-world grandeur come together. From massive facade to ornate arches, lush courtyards to elaborate dining areas, the haveli reflects the royal lifestyle.

This haveli stands out for its layered, maximalist approach to heritage design. Rather than minimalist surfaces and contemporary furniture, the spaces use architectural ornamentation, traditional artwork, carved wood, statement lighting and warm colours to create a sense of history and abundance.

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The grand dining hall

{{^usCountry}} The dining hall features one of the most striking interiors, combining formal symmetry with extensive period-inspired decor. A massive wooden dining table occupies the centre of the room, surrounded by intricately carved wooden chairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dining hall features one of the most striking interiors, combining formal symmetry with extensive period-inspired decor. A massive wooden dining table occupies the centre of the room, surrounded by intricately carved wooden chairs. {{/usCountry}}

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The room is decked up with large crystal chandeliers, prominent arches, framed paintings, carved chairs, and golden illumination. The entire table is styled with several visual detailing that include neatly folded napkins and traditional brass or gold-toned candle stands.

The haveli’s exterior

The haveli’s exterior features warm, cream and ochre-toned walls, traditional architectural details, and carefully balanced layout. The open spaces allow ample natural light and air to enter the rooms and corridors, while decorative parapets, projecting balconies, and carved edges add character to the facade.

The courtyard also delights with an earthy palette and greenery all around. Curved and scalloped archways soften the geometry of the interiors, while their decorative borders create visual rhythm and frame doorways, passageways, and adjoining spaces.

Who is Abhimanyu Alsisar?

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Abhimanyu Alsisar is an Indian hotelier, entrepreneur, and the 16th-generation scion of the royal family of Alsisar. He is the son of Thakur Gaj Singh of Alsisar and is married to Kunwarani Sanyukta Singh, founder of the fashion label Tokree Jaipur. Apart from Alsisar Haveli, he helps manage the family's historic heritage properties, including Alsisar Mahal (Alsisar), Nahargarh (Ranthambore), and Abheygarh (Khetri).

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